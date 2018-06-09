Major construction work is going on in a majority of security camps and police stations in the Kashmir valley after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) released Rs 200 crore to the Jammu and Kashmir government to secure these camps from fidayeen attacks. The grant followed a series of attempts made by terrorists to carry our suicide attacks on security installations. The money is being used for raising the heights of the camp walls and for the installation of high-tech alarms in the camps, especially at the main gates. A senior police officer told this newspaper that the government is securing all fault lines because agencies fear many terrorist attacks will take place after the festival of Eid, especially in South Kashmir. He said that the walls of the security camps would be raised to 12 or 15 feet as terrorists had breached many lower walls in the past.

The officer said that work has been going on for over the last few weeks in South Kashmir and, in particular, in Bandipora district of North-West Kashmir. High tech alarms have been installed in the security camps in South Kashmir’s Shopian, Kulgam and Pulwama districts. The alarms have been installed at the main gates of the camps belonging to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and J&K police’s Special Operations Group (SOG), especially at their training centres. The forces fear that terrorists are hatching new conspiracies to attack the security camps after Eid.

“We have reports from the ground that the terrorists will try to attack the security camps and deploy IEDs on sensitive road links in South Kashmir,” a senior security officer posted in South Kashmir said, requesting anonymity. He said that another huge challenge for them is to clear the roads from 28 June when the Amarnath Yatra begins. Hundreds of vehicles carrying Amarnath pilgrims pass through many areas of South Kashmir to reach the twin base camps of Pahalgam and Baltal. The security grid is preparing itself to face the terrorists after Eid, while the state government and the Central government are trying hard to start a process of engagement with the separatists so that Amarnath Yatra passes off peacefully this summer.