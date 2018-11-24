Security has been increased in Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) in the wake of Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s proposed Dharma Sansad to be held on Sunday and the visit of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, even as pressure is mounting on the Centre to start the process of Ram temple construction by bringing an ordinance in the winter session of Parliament

The VHP’s meet, organised to discuss the way forward for temple construction, will be a huge congregation of sadhus-sants and supporters from across the country. The VHP has been mobilising support for the construction the temple at the earliest and is pushing the Centre to issue an ordinance instead of waiting for a Supreme Court verdict.

Sources said Section 144 has been imposed on the town, prohibiting the gathering of four or more persons at a public place.

Several top to mid-level police officers, 160 inspectors, 700 constables, 42 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), five companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF), Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) commandos and drone cameras have been deployed in Ayodhya. There is a CRPF ring around the disputed site.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who reached Patna this week, reportedly assured the Sant Samaj of a Ram temple in Ayodhya at the earliest. Swami Laxmanacharya, the head of the Gajednra Moksha Mandir in Sonepur, who met Bhagwat, said that the RSS chief expressed his commitment to the construction of a temple in Ayodhya and was working towards finding a solution to the matter.

Thackeray, along with his wife Rashmi and son Aditya, arrived in Ayodhya on Saturday afternoon. He is scheduled to offer prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi, participate in a maha aarti on the banks of Saryu river and also hold discussions with sadhu-sants and the local people.

He is carrying a pot of soil from Shivneri, the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji, which will be handed over to the Mahant at the Janmabhoomi.

Upon his arrival, the Thackerays were greeted by senior party cadre to the slogan of “Jai Shri Ram”.

From the airstrip, Thackeray left for Laxmi Fort in a heavily guarded cavalcade of cars. On Sunday morning, Thackeray will go for a darshan of Ram Lalla, accompanied by local party leaders, sadhu-sants, and interact with the media and later with the public.

Over 4,000 Shiv Sainiks from Maharashtra and other parts of the country have congregated in Ayodhya over the last couple of days.

Party leaders including Sanjay Raut, ministers Eknath Shinde and Rajan Vichare, Mumbai mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar and others have been camping in Ayodhya for the last few days to prepare for Thackeray’s visit.