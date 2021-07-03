A very senior Maharashtra based BJP leader has confirmed with The Sunday Guardian that several meetings have taken place between the leaders of the two parties on a possible alliance.

New Delhi/Mumbai: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra is on the brink of breaking up, with Shiv Sena leaders moving towards a likely tie-up with their old ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party. This tie-up may take place in the coming days, with two top BJP leaders stating that it is likely to be formalised within one month if things continue on the “right track”.

A very senior Maharashtra based BJP leader has confirmed to The Sunday Guardian that several meetings have taken place between the leaders of the two parties on the issue. “Things are on a positive track but have not reached the final conclusion yet”, he said. From the Shiv Sena, only a “few” top leaders are taking part in these talks.

The main reason for the split between the more than 30-year-old allies that took place in November 2019, that of who will sit on the CM’s chair, has been settled in favour of Shiv Sena.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will continue to lead the government till the next elections are held in October 2024. Thackeray has reportedly got the assurance from the BJP that he will be given complete autonomy while running his office, unlike what he is facing right now.

Former Chief Minister and BJP’s face in the state, Devendra Fadnavis is likely to be given a place in the Narendra Modi Cabinet, which is going to be expanded in the coming days.

However, another senior BJP leader, while confirming the talks, told The Sunday Guardian that there was “no chance” of Devendra Fadnavis going to Delhi. According to him, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is being worked out on a purely 50-50 formula, with Thackeray staying CM for 2.5 years (counting from November 2019) until May 2022, following which a BJP CM will replace him.

Sources within the BJP said that one of the primary reasons behind Shiv Sena’s move to break away from the MVA is the “super CM” role being played by NCP chief Sharad Pawar, due to which Chief Minister Udhav Thackeray is feeling “suffocated” and is gravitating towards the BJP.

Significantly, while splitting from the BJP in 2019, close associates of Thackeray had stated the BJP’s policy of reducing Shiv Sena and Thackeray to a “second-fiddle” had forced the party to join hands with Congress and the NCP.

The soft-spoken Thackeray is also upset over the uncomfortable situation that he has been put in because of several statements issued by sitting Congress ministers.

The CM, last month on 8 June had a half an hour one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Before that, the PM had praised the CM on 8 May for his work in controlling the pandemic in the state. On 11 June, outspoken senior Shiv Sena leader, Sanjay Raut had praised the PM.

However, Congress general secretary and former Rajya Sabha member from Maharashtra, Tariq Anwar, who shares close ties with NCP chief Sharad Pawar, dismissed all speculation of the Shiv Sena breaking away from the MVA. “There is no truth behind this. The alliance is working perfectly fine in the state and all the three partners are on the same page as far as the development of the state and welfare of its people are concerned”, Anwar told The Sunday Guardian.

Former Maharashtra CM and current Leader of Opposition, Devendra Fadnavis, while talking to The Sunday Guardian, said the MVA in the present status was likely to fall due to its internal reasons and disputes.

“I don’t want to comment on this (on any possible alliance between BJP and Shiv Sena), but just want to say that we are working as a competent/capable opposition party in Maharashtra and we are raising and keeping the issues of the people of state (in the forefront). There is a lot of resentment within the current government/internal disputes and such a government does not survive. Though we are not keeping an eye on when this government will fall, but if it falls, we will give an alternate and competent government to the people of the state.”

Senior Sena leader and former Union Minister and Lok Sabha member Arvind Sawant, while responding to a query on the topic, said no such talks were happening. “Shiv Sena is, was and will never be hungry for power. We believe in trust, bonding and service,” he said.

Calls to senior Sena leader and RS MP, Sanjay Raut went unanswered.

Another Shiv Sena leader told The Sunday Guardian that a lot of bitterness still existed between BJP and Shiv Sena. “Even if we join hands, how strong this new relationship will be is something to watch out for. And even if it happens, it will be out of compulsions”, he said,

Another Shiv Sena senior leader said that all was well within the MVA government and there was no question of the alliance breaking. “I don’t understand why we will go (with BJP) and what Sena is going to achieve by doing this. We are very happy at all levels with our MVA partners. We do not fear the ED and other such agencies”, he stated.

Recently Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, who’s facing ED charges of money laundering, wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray requesting him to patch up with the BJP to save Sena leaders from being harassed by Central agencies. The legislator also accused the Congress and NCP of working against the interests of the Sena.

In the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, the BJP has 106 MLAs while the Shiv Sena has 56.

Shiv Sena also has 3 Rajya Sabha members and 18 Lok Sabha members, out of whom at least 2 members are going to be given a place in the Union government. The NCP has 53 MLAs, Congress 43 MLAs, while there are 13 Independent MLAs. One seat is vacant. The magic majority number as of today stands at 144.

Last month, state Disaster Management Minister Vijay Wadettiwar, who is from the Congress, announced a five-level “unlock” in the state. However, the Chief Minister’s Office had to issue a clarification that no such decision had been taken. Similarly, Congress leader and Energy Minister Nitin Raut’s announcement that the state government would provide relief to power consumers in the form of certain concessions was overruled by the Chief Minister’s Office as it was announced without consulting the CMO.