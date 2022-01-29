New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who scripted the rise of BJP in Uttar Pradesh, has taken full charge of the party’s electoral affairs in the largest state of the Hindi belt. He is implementing his electoral strategy effectively this time also like the last three elections, giving sleepless nights to opposition parties.

Shah’s appeal is that the objective is not only to win the UP polls but also of “Nav Nirman”. He knows that winning UP will ease BJP’s task for the future. Shah’s strategy is to set the electoral agenda for UP well before Prime Minister Narendra Modi resumes his election campaign. His strategy has been successful so far.

Starting from western UP, Amit Shah in a bid to woo Jats referred to the fight against Mughals. At the same time, Shah invited RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary, who is in alliance with SP, to give a message to his voters. This way, Shah forced SP and RLD to be busy clearing the air, so that voters don’t get confused.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait is the only concern for BJP, for he is speaking against the saffron party. However, BJP strategists believe that Tikait will not be able to influence voters. All know how Tikait was defeated in the election once. Another line of thinking about western UP in the BJP is that Jats will not go with any other party en masse. Secondly, other caste votes have increased in the seats which were earlier considered Jat dominated ones.

Thirdly, Jayant does not have the same clout among farmers that Chaudhary Charan Singh used to have. As part of the strategy to woo Jat voters, Amit Shah met leaders of this community. He referred to the fight against Mughals and invited Jayant to the BJP. Observers believe that this strategy will be having an impact.

Meanwhile, SP has fielded a Muslim candidate in Siwalkhas seat which is Jat dominated. This has given BJP a chance to score over SP. Similarly, SP has fielded an absconder in Kairana. As a result, the BJP has made it a big issue. Amit Shah himself visited Kairana and spoke on law and order and the issue of the exodus. PM Modi has also set the tone by raising the issues of the Sotiganj market and Kairana while lauding the law and order situation in UP.

Undoubtedly, law and order is a big poll plank for BJP in western UP. That’s why issues of Ayodhya, Kashi, and Mathura are not under the spotlight so far.

Shah, who is known as Chanakya of BJP, may not have succeeded in Bengal and Bihar, but he has proved his mettle in UP thrice—in the 2014, 2017, and 2019 elections. The BJP emerged victorious all three times despite caste politics being promoted by opponents. PM Modi had called Shah the “man of the match”. After the agenda is set in a big way by Shah, PM Modi will take charge once he restarts campaigning. CM Adityanath Yogi is also a significant face who has tremendous clout in the state. BJP’s strategy is to push the opposition on the backfoot with its aggressive agenda. So, the saffron party is going ahead with the improved law and order as well as polarization as big poll planks. Shah is said to be successful in his strategy so far. SP leader Akhilesh Yadav is the only leader from his party who is fighting the battle against the powerful BJP. Akhilesh is concerned about Western UP. He knows if BJP leads from this region, then it will reach its target easily.