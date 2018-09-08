The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will fight the 2019 Lok Sabha polls under Amit Shah’s leadership as the party has decided to defer its organisational elections. The report of extension of Shah’s tenure came on the sidelines of the National Executive meeting being held here at the Ambedkar International Centre.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the two-day National Executive meeting, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said: “Organisational elections are a vast exercise and it takes time too. All the workers get involved in the election exercise. So, a discussion is going on to defer the organisational polls until the 2019 Lok Sabha polls are completed.”

Sources said that the issue of extension of Shah’s tenure was discussed at the meeting of office bearers, state BJP chiefs and General Secretary (Organisation) of the states held under the chairmanship of Shah and a resolution, in this regard, will be passed by the National Executive. A meeting of office bearers was held on Saturday to set the agenda for the National Executive meeting.

According to the party constitution, any eligible member can hold the post of President for two-consecutive terms of three-years each.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Shah was in-charge of Uttar Pradesh where the BJP won 73 out of total 80 seats. After Rajnath Singh became Home Minister in the Narendra Modi government, Shah was apoointed BJP president in July 2014.for three years. His second term will end on 26 January 2019.