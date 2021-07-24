AICC general secretary’s lobbying for Sidhu speaks volumes about what is in store.

New Delhi: Though AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra managed to get Navjot Singh Sidhu appointed Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president, the challenge in the state is far from over.

Punjab is to go to polls in February-March next year along with Uttar Pradesh. With UP already continuing to be a tough turf for Priyanka, Punjab adds to her challenges. What bears testimony to this fact is that Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Sidhu looked out of sync on the stage during a function to formally hand over PCC charge to the cricketer-turned-politician. On the dais, Amarinder Singh and Sidhu were so near yet so far away. Very few words were exchanged between Captain and Sidhu. There was an unmistakable sign of strained relations and absence of bonhomie. What was heard was veiled verbal attacks made against each other. Though the Captain tried to placate the newly-appointed party chief, Sidhu maintained a distance from the CM even as he touched the feet of others.

This is a clear indication of what is in store for Punjab. The tussle seems to be unending there. With this being the case, Punjab will be unfolding more challenges for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who is already facing a tough situation in UP where Congress has been out of power consecutively for three decades now.

After being made in-charge of UP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tried to do some experiments to revive Congress in the largest Hindi state. But nothing substantial could be seen. She got an opportunity to establish herself in UP, but she preferred to run the state party and pursued her political agenda from Delhi using social media platform Twitter. As advised by some leaders of a particular coterie, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra seems to be under the impression that the Gandhi tag may fetch the party votes without doing anything on the ground.

What these leaders chose to close eyes to is that the Congress has been gradually marginalized since the 1990s. Congress suffered more politically whenever it tried to rule with the support of others. The result was seen in 2014 and 2019 when the grand old party suffered the worst ever electoral defeat. Rahul Gandhi himself lost from her seat in UP. Questions were raised over Gandhi family when the Congress could not win even a single seat in Delhi elections twice. The leaders who defended the Gandhis avoided fighting elections. This is the reason why Congress is not seen even as a regional party in UP. Congress was disseminated in civic polls of Amethi and Raebareli.

Observers believe that Congress’ performance in upcoming assembly polls may be worse in UP. After three visits to the state, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra seems to have realized that it will not be advisable to go it alone in UP elections. She spoke about making a pre-poll alliance in UP, but the question remains as to which party will ally with the Congress. SP and BSP have already denied having any poll pact with Congress. Lok Dal has already joined hands with SP. Some of the smaller parties have gone with the BJP, and some have joined hands with Owaisi. So where is the Congress? UP watchers are of the view that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hardly be able to project herself as CM face in UP. Similarly, poll strategist Prashant Kishor will hardly be effective for the Congress in UP. With all these points in view, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be expecting some solace from Punjab. Vadra’s efforts to get Sidhu appointed as PCC chief in Punjab are being seen as an indication of the fact that she wants to come out of UP. But Rahul Gandhi does not seem to be in favour of relieving her of UP charge.

Meanwhile, Congress may return to power in Punjab only if it is united. But the present situation is one of collision and tussle which will last till allocation of tickets. So, all will depend on how Priyanka Gandhi Vadra manages the party matters. If Congress returns in Punjab, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will try to take credit for that, and in this case, Punjab may be a face-saver in the event of the party’s possible electoral failure in UP.