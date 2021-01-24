Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 24 (ANI): On the occasion of the National Girl Child Day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday launched ‘PANKH Abhiyan’ for the empowerment and growth of girl child.

Speaking at the event, Chouhan said, “We are launching PANKH Abhiyan today under ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ wherein P stands for protection, A for awareness of their rights, N for nutrition, K for knowledge so they progress in every field and H for health. It will be continued for a year.”

During the event, the Chief Minister offered student scholarships worth Rs 6.47 crore to 26,099 girls under Ladli Laxmi Yojana. He interacted with girl students through video conferencing. A student said she wanted to become an Army officer when Chouhan asked her about her career goals.

Chouhan said, “When I became MLA, I introduced a scheme for the wedding of girls from poor families so that it is not considered a burden. When I became the Chief Minister, we wanted girls to be seen as a boon, not burden hence we brought Ladli Laxmi Yojana.

The event has been organised at Minto Hall in Bhopal. Chouhan gave maternal assistance to the beneficiaries of ‘Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana’ after delivering his speech. He also inaugurated 501 Anganwadi buildings and 12 one-stop centres. (ANI)