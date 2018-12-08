Srinagar: The doctors at SMHS Hospital here treating 18-month-old Hiba Nisar are not certain about her complete recovery.

As she will have to undergo many surgeries, her doctors are not sure that they can restore her eye-sight completely.

Hiba has come to the hospital again for treatment as she was hit by pellets two weeks back even as her mother tried to save her from a close range spraying of pellets when she opened the door of her home. Upset with the incident, Governor Satya Pal Malik has ordered an enquiry into it after receiving reports from intelligence agencies that the youngest pellet victim of Kashmir was injured at her home.

He has assured action against the cops responsible for the incident.

Describing the incident, her mother Marsala Jan told The Sunday Guardian that Hiba was playing inside the house when security forces pounded the area with tear-smoke shells after protests broke out there after six militants were killed.

Jan said that when they both were choked by the teargas shells, she immediately opened the door to take Hiba out of the room.

Jan said that she is waiting for the authorities to meet their promise of punishing the ones who are guilty.