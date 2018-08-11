Punjab minister and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu is likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan as the new Prime Minister for which he has received an invitation.

In a statement on Saturday, Sidhu said he had informed the Union Home Ministry and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s office regarding his intention to attend Khan’s oath taking ceremony on 18 August in Islamabad.

The Punjab government on Saturday also said in a statement that Sidhu has been invited for the swearing-in ceremony. “The chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Imran Khan, who is going to be sworn in as the Prime Minister of Pakistan, has sent invitation to former cricketer and Cabinet Minister, Punjab, Navjot Singh Sidhu to his swearing-in ceremony. Apart from this, Khan also extended personal invitation to Sidhu on the phone which was accepted in all humility by the latter,” a government spokesman said here.

Besides Sidhu, two other Indian cricket legends Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev have also been invited.

Both Sidhu and Dev were contemporaries of the cricketer-turned-politician and had played several matches against Khan’s Pakistan cricket team. Sidhu, in a statement here, said that Khan personally telephoned him also. “The Secretariat of the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf has invited me to attend the swearing in ceremony of Imran Khan as the Prime Minister of Pakistan on 18 August at Islamabad,” Sidhu said.

During the brief conversation, Khan thanked Sidhu for praising him.