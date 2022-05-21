Chandigarh: Navjot Singh Sidhu—ex-Member of Parliament, ex-Cabinet minister, sportsman, and ex-Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President—now has a new identity—Inmate number 241383. As a murderer, he would now be living in the barrack allotted to convicted killers in Patiala Jail.

Sidhu surrendered in Patiala court after the Supreme Court sentenced him to one-year rigorous imprisonment in the 34-year-old road rage case.

Call it a game of destiny, that Sidhu here is barrack neighbour of Bikram Singh Majithia in jail. Majithia and Sidhu are known foes of each others. Majithia was allotted with barrack number 10 in case of NDPS, whereas Sidhu is in barrack number 11. As barrack number 11 is meant for murderers, hence Sidhu would stay in jail with eight other captives. As per jail officials, the first night in jail was not easy for Sidhu. Jail officials said on the condition of anonymity that Sidhu was given dinner of daal and roti which he refused and later he had fruits and salad only as dinner. Sidhu’s media advisor SurinderDalla said that Sidhu does not want any VIP treatment in jail, except for his health and being a player, health and diet should be taken care of.

As per sources, some astrologer had suggested to Sidhu to have an elephant ride to “escape from jail divinely”, but escaping jail did not happen. As per Sidhu’s media adviser Surinder Dalla, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had called Sidhu and told him that “Congress is with you. You stay strong”.

The family of Gurnam Singh, who lost his life during a dispute with Sidhu, thanked God for Sidhu’s sentencing. His daughter-in-law Parveen Kaur said, ‘We thank Babaji. We had left it to Babaji. Whatever Babaji has done is right.” His family lives in Ghalori village, five km from Patiala. Gurnam Singh’s grandson Sabbi Singh only said, “We thank God.”