New Delhi: As Yoga is gaining popularity among the people, it has emerged as a good career choice for the youth. Keeping this in view, the Centre has trained over 96,000 Yoga instructors and trainers across the country under the Skill India Mission.

The initiative to create a pool of good Yoga trainers has been taken by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to make Yoga a part of everyone’s life. As a result of this initiative, people in even the remotest corners are learning Yoga through Kaushal Vikas Kendras and gradually, it has become a good career choice for the youth.

The International Day of Yoga will be celebrated across the world on Sunday. A large number of people have started learning Yoga in order to remain physically and mentally fit. According to the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship sources, top five states with the highest number of skilled Yoga candidates are Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.

“As a result of Skill India’s sustained efforts to help youth leverage various employment opportunities available in the field of yoga, over 96,196 candidates have been trained as yoga instructors and trainers across the country through different skilling initiatives under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, primarily Recognition of Prior Learning, Short Term Training & Special Projects,” a source said. There are three specific courses for yoga—Yoga Instructor (NSQF 4), Yoga Trainer (level 5) and Senior Yoga Trainer (level 6). Some significant partners who helped the Ministry and the Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council (B&WSSC) reach this milestone are Art of Living and Patanjali. B&WSSC has vocational education courses in Yoga for CBSE schools starting from class XI from academic year 2020-2021. Its Yoga job roles will be available in all the Samagra Shiksha schools across all states for its Higher Secondary Sections. B&WSSC, under the National Skill Development Corporation, the implementing body of the MSDE, has collaborated with many corporate houses and organisations to expand their outreach in skilling candidates under the Yoga job role. The partnership includes companies like CIDESCO International, White Lotus and International Yoga Alliance. B&WSSC has also signed an MoU with The Yoga Institute for skilling of Indian youth in Yoga.

The government has been working closely with B&WSSC to build awareness of career prospects in the field of yoga and encourage youth to embrace yoga for a promising future. A post Covid-19 era may see a rise in demand for certified yoga instructors and trainers.