Chhattisgarh government’s strong focus on social empowerment schemes over several years has started showing positive results. Chief Minister Raman Singh said in a recent interview: “When I assumed office in 2003, there was no power, no roads and no drinking water. It was a complete mess and there was a lack of infrastructure. People were forced to migrate to other parts of the country. There were starvation deaths. Today, you can see there is power supply in 100% villages. We have created an extensive road network throughout the state. We have brought an end to starvation deaths by launching the food security scheme. ”

The Chief Minister went on to add: “We are providing Rs 50,000 to each individual under a health scheme like smart card. We have a target to construct 6,23, 824 houses under PMAY (Gramin) by 2019, out of which construction is complete for 2,37,000 houses and funds have been transferred to 4, 32, 017 beneficiaries. Earlier only 6 lakh 80 thousand peoplehad the facility of gas connection, which now has increased by 6 times.We formed a law for skill upgradation of workers. In fact, throughout my tenure, we did our best to provide a prosperous life to our citizens.”

‘PDS Meri Marzi’

The Right to Food Act has successfully helped around 57 lakh 70 thousand households till now covering a state population of 82 percent that is, a population of more than 2 core 10 lakh. In order to bring in transparency and accountability in the Public Distribution System (PDS), the state government has embarked upon computerization of all the ration shops in Chhattisgarh.

The details of ration materials, date and other details are available on the website khadya.cg.nic.in/citizen. Any citizen can register on this website free of cost. Consumers can also send their suggestions and grievances. The consumer can also register through SMS and can get details of the truck number, quantity of ration material and timings. The computerization had been launched in March 2012 through Core-PDS and has being done on Android-based tablets.

Details of Minimum Support Price of paddy are also available on this website. A toll-free Helpline 1800-233-3663 and 1967 facility is also available for settlement of grievances. In fact, the state government has been implementing the “second generation PDS”, giving people the liberty to buy their ration from shops of their own choice. According to the Chief Minister: “That’s why we call it ‘PDS Meri Marzi’. One can go to any PDS shop and buy one’s quota of food grains as per one’s choice, using a smart card.”

Ujjwala Scheme

The target is to provide domestic gas connections free of cost to more than 36 lakh families Below Poverty Line (BPL) in the next two years under the Prime Minister’s Ujjwala Scheme. Customers have to pay a nominal charge of Rs 200. Women will get gas connections, double-burner stove and a cylinder free of cost.

Healthcare facilities

Chhattisgarh’s health facilities have improved over the years. In the last 14 years, the state has built 14 district hospitals, 792 primary health centers, 156 community health centers and 5,180 sub-health centers. Four private medical colleges and six government medical colleges are already present. It is the first state in the country to give free medical services. The Chief Minister has started the Mitanin programme in the state to provide emergency medical services to the rural people. Lakhs of “Smart Cards” have been issued to families under the National Health Insurance Scheme and the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme.