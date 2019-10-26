SRINAGAR: In fresh shelling by Pakistan, one soldier and a civilian have been killed. Border villages in Kupwara, Keran and Karnah seem to have no respite from shelling by Pakistan. Shelling in the Krishna Ghati sector of Rajouri-Poonch continues; there has been heavy shelling in the Hari Nagar sector of Jammu region as well.

According to an official spokesperson, in renewed shelling in the Krishna Ghati sector, one soldier was killed on Thursday. In the Karnah sector of Kupwara district, one woman was also killed, thus triggering panic and exodus from the village. As per some reports, some women got injured in the shelling.

Villagers told the journalists in Jammu that they have left their villages due to the fresh shelling and some villagers narrowly escaped getting killed. Villagers have demanded that the government shift them to safer areas permanently as they had been once promised. Earlier, in Karnah sector too, two soldiers and a civilian had been killed. The army had said that after this attack, the Indian army has smashed four camps across the border.

A senior Army Commander told the media in Kashmir on Friday that they have thwarted many attempts from across the border and even now, attempts are being made to infiltrate terrorists into Kashmir valley.

He also said that the anti-insurgency grid was working in a coordinated manner and they have been able to thwart several attempts to infiltrate into India.

Meanwhile, in South Kashmir, two truck drivers from Rajasthan and Punjab were killed by suspected terrorists in Chittral village of Shopian district. However, two other truck drivers took advantage of the darkness and escaped the attack, police said in Srinagar. Some trucks were torched by terrorists and several apple cartons were destroyed by terrorists.

In the recent past, one labourer from Chhattisgarh was killed while a truck driver from Rajasthan was killed by the terrorists. Recently, police and security forces killed three terrorists belonging to Al Qaida affiliate Gazwat-ul-Hind in Awantipora of South Kashmir in an encounter. The police later said that the entire group has been wiped out from Kashmir.