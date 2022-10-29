Some singers have made their niche in singing anti-India songs and many young Indian singers are seen collaborating with them.

NEW DELHI: It has been noticed that in recent months, anti-India activities in Canada have seen a steep rise. Even the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued an advisory for Indian citizens to be vigilant. This advisory came against the backdrop of the vandalization of the Swami Narayan Temple in Toronto, the defacing of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue and the pro-Khalistan referendum. This has increased India’s concern for its citizens in Canada.

But not only on the ground, but anti-India activities have also increased on social media. YouTube has become one of the tools for foreign-based separatists to propagate their fanatic ideology via songs.

In recent years, it has been noticed that pro-Khalistan Punjabi singers and artistes based in India and western nations are using appealing lyrics and hip-hop music to influence young minds towards their propaganda via music. Some singers have also made their niche in singing anti-India songs and many other young Indian singers are seen collaborating with them. Usually, these channels are based in Canada, Australia and the United States.

Channi Nattan or Charnveer Natt is a Canada-born Punjabi singer and writer. His channel Channi Nattan entertainment has become popular in recent years. With more than 3.50 lakh subscribers, Nattan has become a poster boy on the streaming giant for singing anti-India and pro-Khalistan songs.

Initially, he used to post vlogs on the channel, but later he started uploading songs. His songs are usually provocative, and brandishing guns, violence and anti-India sentiments are common scenes in his songs. In many songs, old videos of Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale are used to make them more appealing to the audience.

Not only songs themed on the 1980s of Punjab, but songs on contemporary crimes against Hindu activists are seen doing the rounds on streaming giant YouTube. In various songs, it is seen that motorcycle-borne assailants are lauded for killing RSS workers in Punjab.

In 2016-17, around one dozen activists affiliated with RSS and Shiv Sena were gunned down by motorcycle-borne assailants in Punjab. Later, investigation revealed that the extremist group Khalistan Liberation Force and ISI were behind these target killings.

On 4 November 2017, Punjab Police arrested Jagtar Singh Johal alias Jaggi, from Rama Mandi town of Jalandhar and accused him of the attacks. Jaggi is a non-resident Indian residing in Dumbarton and allegedly ran a website named “Never Forget 1984”. He is accused of radicalising people and providing weapons to carry out the attacks.

There are various songs on YouTube supporting Jaggi Johal and his cause. In songs, the singers project him as innocent and question the Indian government for his detention. But according to NIA, he is a “chronic offender” and according to various reports, British agencies like MI6 and MI5 supplied information that led to his arrest by the Indian authorities.

Another channel named Shiv Deol productions is also uploading anti-India songs, and according to YouTube, this channel is based in Australia and is active since 2011. With over 50,000 subscribers, this channel is streaming songs glorifying Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and the killing of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

While farmers were sitting on the borders of the national capital, a rise was witnessed in the songs with anti-establishment sentiments. Anti-India and anti-government songs were seen doing the rounds of YouTube. Various mainstream singers like the late Sidhu Moose Wala and Jazzy B were seen with Khalistani undertones in their songs.

Currently, according to an estimate, more than 100 channels on YouTube are streaming fanatic songs. Some are huge with lakhs of subscribers and some are small with thousands and hundreds. Not only YouTube, but other online music streaming platforms like JioSaavan have also become instruments used by separatists to spread their soft propaganda. With a single search on the platform, one can find dozens of songs on Khalistan.

After the death of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, it was seen that the banned organization Sikhs for Justice was asking Punjabi singers to promote the Khalistani ideology via their songs. The need of the hour for the Indian government and streaming giants is to look into this matter. Recently, around 10 YouTube channels were blocked by the Indian government for spreading fake news, a similar action is also needed for these channels, which are spreading anti-India sentiments.