Despite defeat in five states, leaders of the crisis-ridden grand old party are not ready to mend their ways.

New Delhi: With the Congress leaders in various states apparently reluctant to mend their ways despite five states debacle, the party high command is finding it tough to fix the organizational problems. Some leaders in Punjab and Kerala had to be served notices. The possibility of a potential split threatens the Congress in Uttarakhand despite appointments in the hill state. The situation is quite volatile in Gujarat, with the party staring at the possibility of exodus. There are several names like Hardik Patel and Naresh Patel who have set the tongues wagging. Now the AAP is emerging as another challenger for Congress after BJP. At the same time, irked over the party’s possible move to carry out a change of guard in the state, Selja offered her resignation from PCC chief post leaving the high command worried. The party leadership does not want to take any risk by carrying out any organizational changes in Himachal Pradesh.

After poll reverses, Sonia Gandhi is trying to intervene in states to fix problems but she is not getting correct inputs. Somehow, the situation in Kerala and Punjab could be controlled after serving notice to a couple of leaders. But the situation in Uttarakhand has taken a turn for worse where MLAs are said to be ready to resign and BJP is eying to dent the Congress.

There is no denying that the infighting was one of the major reasons for Congress’ defeat in Uttarakhand. The state in charge Devender Yadav exceeded his brief. After the debacle, PCC chiefs were sacked but no action was taken against those in charge. As a result, infighting has escalated in Uttarakhand. Congress is already facing a shortage of leaders in the hill state. Harish Rawat has become old. His decisions are damaging the party’s prospects. What is not understandable is that all the prime posts in the organisation have been given to Kumaon leaders. Appointment of Rawat’s kin Karan Mehra as PCC chief is not going down well with anyone, as he had lost election from Ranikhet. Similarly, Kumaon leader Yashpal Arya, who came from BJP, was given the CLP leader post, while another Kumaon leader Bhuwan Kapdi, who defeated CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, was appointed deputy leader. So, the Garhwal region was neglected, as a result of which the legislators are on the path of revolt. Significantly, they are also from the same region Kumaon. MLAs Harish Dhami and Madan Bisht are said to be displeased with the leadership. Even Rahul Gandhi’s loyalist Pritam Singh is also said to be unhappy. The leadership is trying to persuade them but the situation is said to be worrisome for the party.

The Haryana Congress is also on the boil. PCC chief Selja’s offer of resignation added to the high command’s problems. In what was seen as her political move, Selja secretly met Sonia and offered to step down as PCC chief. Her move came at a time when Rahul Gandhi in his speech had referred to Mayawati in the context of the Dalit politics.

Haryana is the only state where the Congress has no formal organisation for the last seven years. Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda is said to be the only key figure managing the party in the state. Ashok Tanwar was at the helm for five years, but he also left the party. The Gandhi family’s loyalist Selja was given charge but things did not improve. During the assembly elections, most of the tickets were allocated to Hooda’s supporters. Then, some Selja’s loyalists also got tickets. Only a few tickets were given to those close to Randeep Singh Surjewala, Kiran Choudhry and Kuldeep Bishnoi. Only Hooda could ensure a win for his supporters, while the rest of the leaders could not do anything. However, the party could not achieve the majority because of internal tussles. Meanwhile, Hooda joined the disgruntled leaders’ group G23. Now, he wants his son Deepender Singh Hooda to be given the post of PCC president in Haryana. He is said to be running the parallel party system in the state. The high command is aware that leaders such as Selja, Surjewala, Bishnoi and Kiran Choudhry cannot match Hooda’s strength in terms of mass base. That is why the high command had made up its mind to hand over the party charge to Hooda. However, Selja’s resignation move delayed the decision for some time. Now, before giving Hooda the key party responsibility in Haryana the leadership will have to appoint a non-Jat leader as CLP leader who could possibility be a Dalit face. Moreover, Selja needs to be adjusted as well. She might be given a significant party post or a Rajya Sabha seat.

Now, the high command’s dilemma is whether the party charge should be given to Bhupinder Hooda or to his son. Congress’ senior leaders in Haryana may not also accept Deepender as PCC chief. Amid this dilemma, Surjewala and Bishnoi are hopeful of cornering the post of PCC president. The party could not take a call, in terms of organizational responsibilities in poll-bound Gujarat. Congress’ “incapable” leaders who are in charge of these states have created all the problems. Now, the high command is trying to be cautious in terms of taking decisions so as to avoid a Punjab like situation.