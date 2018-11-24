The “Rider Mania 2018” that wrapped up on 18 November saw passionate bikers in action. The three-day biking festival, which was held in Goa, involved Royal Enfield riders taking part in the festival and included events with the new 650-cc twins from Royal Enfield as well.

Among those who participated in the event was Vinod Rawat, a specially-abled biker who is behind setting up of the Jaipur-based Convoy Control Club (C3). Rawat lost both his legs in an accident at the age of six.

“Doctors had said that it was not possible for me to ride bikes because of my disability,” Rawat said while speaking to The Sunday Guardian. He says he was inspired by a man who helped him change his life, after which he even started riding bikes.

Speaking about C3, Rawat says he founded the club in 2010, which is open for people with physical disabilities and specially-abled bikers from all over the country. C3 members also participate in endurance running and cycling events around the country, and organise treks and hikes as well.

Rawat says he started the club when he was rejected by a Mumbai-based club. “I wanted to join an off-road riding club, but when I tried joining a club based in Mumbai, I was rejected because of my physical condition.”

On that day, Rawat decided to start his own club to support people who are differently-abled and follow their passion of riding no matter whatever obstacle they are faced with.

The club conducts a number of rides every year. One of the most memorable rides Rawat had was in 2011 when the riders rode from Mumbai to Leh and back to create awareness and help the cloud burst victims in Leh. They were able to build six houses with the raised money. Speaking about the motive behind establishing the club, Rawat says, “I want the entire differently-abled community to believe in themselves and also have the courage to follow their dreams.”

Rider Mania is the largest gathering of Royal Enfield enthusiasts in the world and is a melting pot of Royal Enfield owners and enthusiasts and an amalgamation of experience and youthful vigour.