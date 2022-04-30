By hanging the sword of uncertainty and confusion there is direct and indirect damage to the government, party, and public.

NEW DELHI: What is more dangerous—the conflict between political parties or media speculation or plain rumours? Discussions of removal of a Chief Minister by the leaders of a ruling party and other ambitious senior ministers not only weaken the administration but also alter the functioning of public welfare works. Even though the leaders of the parties have brought out the daggers, publicly they say that no change is going to happen. Similarly, the attitude of solely opposing and criticizing a government is fatal for democracy, instead, it is important to keep a positive attitude and appreciate the socio-economic benefits that are reaping from the unique efforts of the Chief Minister of a state.

During my two-day visit to Bhopal in the past, I experienced a similar situation. I had gone to a government program, but despite being busy, I had also sought time for an informal meeting with the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, to present him with my new books on Narmada and the new education policy. His personal secretary informed me that cabinet meetings and other programs were already fixed for the Chief Minister, but after a brief meeting at the residence in the morning, a brief chat can also take place in the car on the way to his daily tree planting program.

It was a perfect opportunity for me. Some ministers, senior officials, some MLAs, representatives of panchayats from remote areas, party workers, and some very old men and women were sitting in various waiting rooms of his residence from 9 in the morning. Everyone was being offered water, tea, or buttermilk. In about half an hour, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan came out, listened to the people with rapt attention, and gave necessary instructions to the officials concerned.

Those who came out, there were expressions of happiness on their faces. There was no sign of any instability. Later, I also got the opportunity to meet him, and there was a brief discussion on the state’s affairs. The Chief Minister was pleased to see my book. His attachment to Narmada, campaign, and implementation of the state’s water supply scheme, new education policy and “Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao”—all were discussed.

After that, we set out for tree plantation. On the way, we discussed development in the state, and then we reached the Smart Park of Bhopal. Some officials and six-seven citizens of the Palace Arched Colony were present there. First, Shivraj Singhji made me his partner and planted a neem plant, then planted the Kachnar plant with them. Even at 11 am in the scorching sun at 42 degrees, the Chief Minister looked enthusiastic. Sitting on the ground, he planted trees, and poured soil. The Chief Minister urged others to participate in the tree plantation campaign in a big way.

Then I was told that for one and a half years the Chief Minister has been doing this for environmental protection across the state and is also urging people to plant two trees a day. Be it in any district, town, or village outside Bhopal, this is the first program of the morning. Similarly, by worshipping two ordinary girls every day, he takes the campaign of “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” to the masses. This is his fourth term as Chief Minister. So far, he himself has planted about 445 trees, and not only this, he also planted saplings during campaigns in elections in various states including Assam, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. When the head of a state makes such efforts then a large number of people join this campaign. Such campaigns should be inspiring for the government of any party, not only the BJP but also other parties.

But the next episode was completely opposite. There was also an opportunity to meet art literature administration and middle-class entrepreneurs in Bhopal itself. Two or three of them wanted to know whether the 2023 elections would be fought under the leadership of Shivrajji, and whether the Chief Minister would be changed soon. My reply was that though the leadership of the BJP can take any decision at any time, but as far as my knowledge and understandings are concerned, there is no threat to Shivrajji. He is a grassroots leader and other leaders at the top have full faith in him. Then a gentleman made an interesting point, he said that two days ago he met a senior minister of the state with a very small work and complained about some officer, then the minister said: “Look, maybe in the meeting of Delhi next week it is decided to change the Chief Minister, then it is not only a small task but the officer will also be removed.” This creates an atmosphere of uncertainty, and due to a lack of commitment or opposition formation in the administration, many development works are not implemented properly and on time.

Yes, dissatisfaction among national parties like Congress, BJP is not a new thing. But by hanging the sword of uncertainty and confusion—inside and outside the government and party for months—there is direct and indirect damage to the government, party, and public. Not only in Madhya Pradesh but also in states like Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Haryana, those ruling parties are incurring losses for bringing in such instability. For the uncertainty in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the top Congress leaders are more responsible than the regional leaders. Every two to four months, they assure dissatisfied ministers of the state to change the Chief Minister. Not only this, they promise to change the Chief Minister in two and a half years in closed rooms even before the completion of the Vidhan Sabha elections and results. But when leaders like Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel came to power, they spread their network with the members of the legislative party, high command, and even with the leaders of the opposition. The Chief Ministers also manage to collect enough donations for the party.

This is the way they cement their position, and in the position it becomes difficult for the high command to remove them. But their enhanced management within the political circle within the party and beyond does not ensure good governance. In fact, the administrative machinery becomes lax. Bharatiya Janata Party is considered a disciplined party. Therefore, attempts to keep the Chief Ministers in the BJP-ruled states in trouble by their own allies or some leaders at the Centre do sound alarm bells.

The writer is executive director of ITV Network-India News and Aaj Samaj Dainik.