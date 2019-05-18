New Delhi: Confident of returning to power at the Centre once the Lok Sabha elections are declared on 23 May, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry headed by Suresh Prabhu is working on plans to boost the country’s industrial growth and generate employment.

According to sources, various ministries and government agencies are working together to provide the necessary policy and fiscal support to industries and boost job creation and overall economic growth. In this regard, Prabhu held a meeting with Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Wednesday.

A source in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry told The Sunday Guardian: “In a meeting held with the CII director, Suresh Prabhu discussed a range of issues, including incentivising of industries to fuel rapid growth. The minister, who seems confident about the BJP-led NDA once again coming to power, stressed on the need for a ready plan to tackle the economic slowdown.”

As per the sources, Prabhu also discussed various plans that could boost the economy of the country after the elections. Stress was given on creating a holistic approach to boost investments and improve the business scenario in the country.

“Suresh Prabhu stressed on the need to promote several flagship schemes of the Central government like Skill India and Digital India to generate employment and push the country towards higher growth,” the source said.

“The Ministry of Commerce and Industry is working to put in place a strong policy framework; for this, a consultation programme is on to study sector by sector to find out the needs and scope of investments. These steps are meant to be taken soon after the formation of a new government at the Centre,” the source added.

However, many of these steps will depend on the formation of a new government as the Lok Sabha elections are still not over and things will become clear only after the results come out on 23 May, though the government seems confident of getting one more chance to govern the country.

Not only the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, other Central ministries too are busy framing 100-day plans that will be rolled out after getting a public mandate in the elections.