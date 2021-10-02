New Delhi: The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan 2.0 was duly inaugurated jointly by the District Administration New Delhi and Nehru Yuva Kendra New Delhi at the Central Park located in Connaught Place, New Delhi, in which the Chief Guest Dr B.M. Mishra IAS, Secretary NDMC, Dr Monika Priyadarshini IAS, District Magistrate New Delhi. Delhi, Special Guest S.V.R. Chandrashekhar, Chief Executive Cantonment Board, D. Karthikeyan, Additional District Magistrate, Geeta Grover, SDM Chanakyapuri, Ankur Meshram, SDM Vasant Vihar, Arshad Iftekhar, District Project Officer, Deepak Pal, Project Coordinator, DDMA, Nisha Kumari District Youth Officer, and Ashok Kumar Verma, Delhi Civil Defence, Inspecting Officer and other officer were present.

The Chief Guest and guests started the programme by planting trees in the Central Park. District Magistrate Dr Monika Priyadarshini while addressing everyone said that Swachh Bharat Abhiyan 2.0 will start from 1 October. It will be run till 31 October 2021, through which a target has been set to collect single use plastic for its prevention, as well as girls under Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and programmes will be organized for girls. At the same time, the District Magistrate administered the cleanliness oath to everyone and flagged off the Plog Rally, while the District Magistrate stayed with her entire staff to encourage the youth and volunteers.