NEW DELHI: Syria has extended its support to India in the latter’s efforts to fight terrorism and all terrorist groups and organisations.

In a letter to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Al-Moualem expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the jawans who were killed in the recent terrorist attack in Pulwama (Jammu & Kashmir) and urged her to convey it to the government and friendly people of India.

Syria, he said, has suffered from such kind of terrorism for more than eight years. “We lost thousands of lives of our Syrian soldiers and innocent civilians and for this main reason, we feel your pain more than any other country in the world. We condemn all acts of terrorism in all its forms and demonstrations,” he added.

“We support the Indian government in its efforts to fight terrorism and all terrorist groups and organisations. May the souls or your brave soldiers rest in peace and we all pray together to almighty for fast recovery of the injured,” said the Syrian Foreign Minister in his letter.