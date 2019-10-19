NEW DELHI: Syria is looking forward to enhancing relations with India, which according to it, has a strong voice in the international arena under a leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Riad Abbas, Syrian Ambassador to India, said his country welcomed India’s position on the military operation launched by Turkey in north-east Syria. “The Syrian government and the people of my country highly appreciate the India government’s stand on the matter,” he said. Talking about Pakistan, Abbas said countries which support Turkey are supporting terrorism.

This is to be noted that India had expressed deep concerns over the unilateral military offensive by Turkey in north-east Syria, saying that Ankara’s actions can undermine “stability in the region” and have the potential to cause humanitarian and civilian distress.

Abbas met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and discussed with him the issue of Turkish invasion and how to defeat cross-border terrorism.

According to Syria, the Turkish invasion was aggression against a sovereign nation and in violation of all international laws and the UN Charter. The Syrian government holds the Turkish government responsible for war crimes and has called upon the international community to put pressure on the Turkish government to cease all its military activities and misadventures in Syria.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs, while expressing support for Syria, said in a statement: “We are deeply concerned at the unilateral military offensive by Turkey in north-east Syria. Turkey’s actions can undermine stability in the region and the fight against terrorism. Its action also has the potential for causing humanitarian and civilian distress.”

India also called upon Turkey to exercise restraint, respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria, and urged for the peaceful settlement of all issues through dialogue and discussion.

Last week, Turkey began its military operation in north-east Syria to remove Kurdish-led forces from the border area. The move came days after the United States announced it was withdrawing its troops from the region, leaving the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) without American military support.

“The Turkish invasion has created another exodus of Syrian people inhabited in that part, causing a humanitarian crisis. Since the beginning of the war in Syria, the Turkish regime never stopped its intention of destroying and destabilising Syria,” said Abbas, adding: “President Erdogan opened the Turkish border with Syria to mercenaries’ training camps and allowed them to enter the country to kill our people and destroy the country.”

“While the Syrian government and the Syrian Arab Army, along with allies, are fighting terrorist organisations in the country and succeeded in getting rid of most of them and retaking the majority of our territories under their control, the Turkish regime led by President Erdogan violated Syria’s territories and launched military offensive under the pretext of fighting terrorist organisations,” he said.

The Syrian government, Abbas said, will continue its war on terror and liberation of all Syrian territories and expel all illegitimate forces present in the country. “Syria will continue its policy of reconciliation and rebuilding of the country with the help of all friendly countries,” he added.