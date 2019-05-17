– Taiwan Healthcare Pavilion in Taiwan Expo 2019 to showcase Taiwan’s expertise in the healthcare sector to India

– A study has shown that over 400, 000 overseas patients came to Taiwan for medical services in 2018.

New Delhi: Taiwan Healthcare Pavilion, which is a part of Taiwan Expo 2019 opened its door for the Indian market. The pavilion offers a perfect platform to Indian companies and professionals in the medical field to gain knowledge from the expertise of Taiwan in the healthcare sector.

“India has its own wide range of health care issues. India has the world’s highest burden of TB, with 26% of the world’s cases. Indian metro cities are facing severe pollution and related health issues. In October 2018, the WHO said the deaths of at least 60,987 Indian children under five were linked to their exposure to PM 2.5,” said Dr. Nina, Kao Hsiao Ling, CEO of Overseas Medical Mission Center of Changhua Christian Hospital and Executive Director of Taiwan AID, the international cooperation alliance of Taiwan’s NGOs.

The “Taiwan Healthcare Pavilion” at the expo is themed as “Healthcare and Technology” and focuses on Taiwan’s high-quality services, such as medical services, medical supplies, biotech, and Smart Healthcare equipment. A comprehensive picture of how the quality of life of a patient improves under the perfect combination of Taiwanese healthcare and technology will be exhibited.

There are nine exceptional medical service and smart healthcare providers in the pavilion. National Cheng Kung University Hospital is the largest national hospital in the south part of Taiwan and offers customized medical service, health exam and professional training program. Changhua Christian Medical Foundation, Changhua Christian Hospital and Imedtac present smart, intelligent solution for healthcare and hospital system.

Taiwan’s healthcare sector has been recognized globally with its well-known high-tech precision equipment, professional medical team, and services. Many patients choose to travel from Asia, the Middle East, and North America to Taiwan for the premium medical attention at a fraction of the price. Taiwan is the fourth country in the world to implement the hospital evaluation system after the United States, Canada, and Australia. Taiwan has had great success in achieving universal health coverage.

Moreover, in recent years, a major focus of Taiwan’s international outreach is deepening cooperation with countries in South and Southeast Asia. Since 2018, Taiwan’s Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) has commissioned six Taiwan medical centers to extend health care cooperation and provide instructional courses for health care personnel from India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam, respectively. In 2018, a total of 336 medical professionals underwent training in Taiwan through the One Country, One Center initiative, which was expanded earlier this year to include Brunei and Myanmar.

“Since the implementation of National Health Insurance (NHI) in 1995, Taiwan’s people have had access to necessary treatments, as have foreign nationals studying, working, or otherwise legally residing in Taiwan. Indian government’s ambitious National Health Policy (NHP) 2017 aims establishment of Health and Wellness Centres as the foundation of India’s health system. These 1.5 lakh centres are expected to bring health care system closer to the homes of people. These centres will provide comprehensive health care, including for noncommunicable diseases and maternal and child health services. The Indian government can gain knowledge from Taiwan’s NHI to ensure medical benefits for its vast population,” addedDr. Nina.

Taiwan is an indispensable part of global efforts to combat infectious diseases. Once a recipient of foreign aid, Taiwan is giving back to the world by providing help where it is needed most. Take the Taiwan International Healthcare Training Center founded in 2002 by MOHW as an example, it offers foreign professionals training in clinical medicine, acupuncture, traditional medicine and health care management, with about 1,500 health professionals from 65 countries and territories completing courses by the end of last year.

Equally impactful is the Global Medical Instruments Support and Service Program. Launched by the MOHW in 2005, it has integrated efforts by hospitals across Taiwan to provide usable equipment to developing nations. More than 5,400 items have been shipped to medical institutions in 33 countries and territories through the project.

Lite-Med’s dual-module localization Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripter is a high-tech medical device for the treatment of patients with kidney stones, Alexandave Industries has 30 plus years of experience in fitness equipment and portfolio with senior health management systems, Medicode Technology is one of the leading manufacturers and exporters of dental & medical equipment. MarksteinSichtec specializes in medical endoscope design and respiratory equipment experts. Body Organ Biomedical produces high-quality Collagen Matrix to support physiologic repair process in ocular connective tissue & epithelium. Karma gives positive energy into the lives of all wheelchair users.

Visitors to Taiwan Expo 2019 are welcome to explore Taiwan Healthcare Pavilion located at Pragati Maidan Hall 11, New Delhi during the course of the event.