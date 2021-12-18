New Delhi: “Talibani mentality” on women’s liberty, dignity, empowerment and constitutional equality will not be tolerated in India, Union Minister for Minority Affairs and Deputy Leader of the Rajya Sabha, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Saturday while addressing the “Minorities Day” programme organised by the National Commission for Minorities in New Delhi.

During the programme Naqvi further remarked that those who opposed making the social evil of Triple Talaq a crime or raised question on removal of restriction on Muslim women to perform Haj with Mehram only and now creating commotion on the Constitutional equality regarding age of marriage of women are “Professional Protesters” of essence of the Indian Constitution.

“The Modi government has demolished ‘Duping Appeasement’ by ‘Determination to Development with Dignity’. The Constitutional and social commitment of the Indians, especially the majority community, has ensured that socio-economic-educational, religious and other rights of Minorities are absolutely safe and secure in the country. while on one hand, believers of almost all religions of the world live in India; on the other hand, a large number of atheists also exist in the country with dignity and equal constitutional and social rights,” Naqvi said while addressing the “Minorities Day” programme in the national capital.

Naqvi also mentioned how the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instilled confidence amongst all the religious communities in the country through his commitment towards “Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas”. Naqvi also mentioned about how the Central government and his ministry has been providing platform to indigenous artisans and craftsmen from every corner of the country through “Hunar Haat”, where more than 7 lakh artisans, craftsmen and people associated with them have been provided employment and employment opportunities during the last 6 years.

“The Modi government, after 2014, has given scholarships to about 5 crore students from 6 notified Minority communities—Parsis, Jains, Buddhists, Sikhs, Christians and Muslims. About 50 per cent of the beneficiaries are girl students. It has resulted into significant decline in school dropout rate among the Minorities especially Muslim girls. School dropout rate among Muslim girls which was more than 70 per cent before 2014, has now come down to less than about 30 per cent. Our aim is to make it zero per cent in the coming days,” Naqvi said.

Naqvi also have accounts of the various schemes run by the Modi government and how it has been benefitting lakhs of people from the community. He said, “Minorities have also been immensely benefitted from various schemes of the Central Government. About 22 to 37 per cent beneficiaries of “Mudra Yojana”, “Jan Dhan Yojana”, “Ayushman Bharat Yojana”, “Kisaan Samman Nidhi”, “Ujjwala Yojana”, “Swacch Bharat Mission”, drinking water and electricity schemes are weak and backward Minorities.”

The Minorities Day programme was also attended by Union Minister of State for Minorities Shri John Barla; National Commission for Minorities Chairman Sardar Iqbal Singh Lalpura, NCM Vice-Chairman Shri Atif Rasheed, NCM Member Shri Kersi K. Deboo and NCM Secretary Shri S.K. Dev Verman.