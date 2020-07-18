NDA will come back to power with a thumping majority in Bihar, says Rai, who parted ways with Lalu recently.

New Delhi: Once a close aide of former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav, Chandrika Rai has decided to part ways with him. The situation has changed completely ever since a family feud erupted between the two families. Lalu’s son Tej Pratap got married to Chandrika’s daughter Aishwarya Rai with great fanfare in May 2018. But in the same year in November, Tej Pratap filed a divorce petition. But even after that, Aishwarya was staying in the residence of Rabri Devi. However, in December last year, Aishwarya alleged that she was being “harassed and tortured” and subsequently, thrown out of the Rabri Devi residence, something which was denied by the Lalu family members. The incident widened the rift between the families of Lalu Yadav and Chandrika Rai. Chandrika Rai, a sitting MLA, former Minister, and son of former CM Daroga Prasad Rai, stopped attending party meetings and functions ever since then. In February, he left the RJD, but did not disclose about his future plans.

In an exclusive interview to The Sunday Guardian, Rai said he had talks with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and that he is likely to join his party (JDU) in a month. Though he refused to comment on the family rift, Rai said there is great difference between Lalu of the past and today. He also spoke in details on other issues. Excerpts:

Q: Ever since you left RJD, there has been speculation about your next move. What are your plans now?

A: I had talks with Nitish Kumar. There is possibility of me joining the JDU. Will clear everything in a month.

Q: From where are you planning to contest?

A: Of course, Parsa constituency. I have never left my constituency irrespective of whether I win or lose. I have won six times and lost twice in 2005 and 2010, but I am committed to the people of Parsa. Jeena marna Parsa se hi hai (I live and die for Parsa only).

Q: What made you leave the RJD, with which you had a long association?

A: All is not well in RJD. All senior leaders who worked for the party with devotion are being sidelined. Those who backstabbed, are being rewarded by the party leadership. Sab log naraz chal raha hai. (Everyone in the party is unhappy).This cannot go on. The excitement of workers is gone. Garibon ki party aur amiron ki chalti hai (it is poor’s party, but rich people run it). Senior leaders like Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is unhappy.

Q: Assembly elections are very close. What is your observation?

A: The writing is on the wall. Nobody knows where is Mahagathbandhan (of RJD, Congress). National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will come back to power with thumping majority.

Q: Will your daughter Aishwarya contest elections against Tejashwi Yadav or Tejpratap Yadav?

A: This issue has been there in the market for some time. Whether she contests or not, time will tell. You see, everyone is free to contest elections.

Q: Will she contest from two seats?

A: It depends. Anything is possible.

Q: Tejashwi Yadav has inducted your niece Karishma Rai into the party and is planning to field her against you.

A: I have no idea. But I have no problem if he fields her against me. Kisi se to ladna hi hai. Not a problem for me. I will contest on the basis of my work. If he wants to play dirty, let him play.

Q: Do you talk to Karishma?

A: We are not talking these days.

Q: Do you think the situation would have been different had Lalu not been in jail?

A: Look, this is a hypothetical question. But what difference does it make whether he is in jail or outside. The party has been on a downfall for a long time. Though he is in jail, he has been giving directions from there. In fact, he enjoys sympathy when he is inside jail. The situation in RJD is not good. Everybody is unhappy. There is resentment within the party. Even good leaders are not sure whether they will get ticket or not.

As regards family, I have no idea as to what is his role within the family. Unka kitna chalta hai family mein, pata nahi (no idea how much control he has over the family).And what difference does it make whether he is in jail or outside. In any case, his family members are taking directions from him. But people tell me that Purane Lalu ji aur ab ke Lalu ji mein bahut antar hai (there is great different between Laluji of past and today’s).

Q: Have you spoken to Laluji in the recent past?

A: How can I talk? He is in jail. He does not have phone!It is another matter that he talks to his people every day for hours. But he has no time to talk to us.

Q: There have been allegations that Nitish Kumar mishandled the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the state.

A: I think he is being criticised without any reason. His government handled the situation very effectively. Rather, there could not have been a better way of handling. Quarantine centre facilities are much better than in other states. There are very few deaths due to Covid-19 in the state. It is an unexpected pandemic and no protocol was fixed. The state government did as per directions of the Prime Minister.