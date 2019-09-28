New Delhi: The Naga peace talks that started in 2015, after a Framework Agreement was signed between the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-Isak-Muivah) and the Central government, seem to be going nowhere as Naga separatist groups are adamant on having a separate flag and Constitution for Nagaland. Recently, R.N. Ravi, the interlocutor-turned-Nagaland Governor, told the media that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted a Naga accord to be signed by October this year. However, with this announcement, different Naga outfits have become active and have even landed in the national capital to protest against what they say is the Centre’s plan to “push for a common flag and common Constitution”.

The separatist Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) and the Naga Student Union Delhi (NSUD) held a rally in New Delhi on Wednesday to press for a separate flag and Constitution.

Ninoto Awomi, NSF president, told The Sunday Guardian: “We will not accept imposition as solution to the Naga issue. Naga history is unique and, hence, the solution should also be unique. We appeal to the Government of India to respect the principles of the Framework Agreement.”

The terms of the Framework Agreement have been kept secret, but sources say that the talks have reached a deadlock over the Naga separatist groups’ demand for a separate flag and separate Constitution.

Awomi also claimed that if the Centre failed to understand what he claimed to be the “core issues” of the Nagas, peace talks would not be able to bring peace in Nagaland. “Flag is the identity of the Nagas and the Constitution is needed to frame our own laws. Thus, a separate flag and Constitution can only be the solution to the Naga issue,” he added.

G. Shadang, a Naga professor who works in Delhi University, told The Sunday Guardian, “The peace talks have been in a deadlock as the Centre is reluctant on the issues of a separate flag and Constitution.”

K. Elu Ndang, general secretary of the separatist Naga Hoho (the apex body of Nagas), told The Sunday Guardian, “With Prime Minister Modi saying that the Naga issue will be solved by October, we think that the Central government will impose its will on us. We don’t think that the Naga issue can be solved this fast. If the Centre forces its will upon us, then violence in Nagaland will continue.”

But sources in the know say that the Centre has point blank refused to pay heed to such separatist demands.

The history of Naga separatism dates back to 1947 when, under the leadership of Angami Zapu Phizo, 17 Naga tribes and 20 sub-tribes, united under the banner of the Naga National Council (NNC) to carry out what they called a “fight against India”. Since then, militancy and violence have played a key role in Naga politics, with instigation coming from outside the country as well.

Over the years, several attempts have been made by the Centre for a political settlement such as the 1964 peace mission led by Jai Prakash Narayan, and the Shillong Accord of 1975. However, all these efforts have failed to bring peace to the region.