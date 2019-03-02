New Delhi: Tata Steel Limited, Jamshedpur, has bagged the Prime Minister’s Trophy for the best overall performance. The company was able to set new benchmarks in productivity, techno economics, innovation and research and development for the domestic steel industry in 2016-17.

The Steel Minister’s Trophy was bagged by JSW Steel Limited, Vijayanagar, for second best overall performance among other participating plants. Union Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh gave away the awards to the winners at a function held in the capital this week. These awards recognise the excellence in performance by integrated steel plants in the country.

JSW Steel Limited, Dolvi Works, was given Certificate of Appreciation for maximum incremental improvement for best improvement in overall performance. Steel Authority of India Limited’s Rourkela Steel Plant won Certificate of Appreciation—a theme based award for “Initiative to reduce Turnaround Time”, along with Jindal Steel & Power Limited, Raigarh Works, which also won the award for “Implementing Structural Changes in its Organizational Structure by Transforming itself into a Process Based Organization”.

Congratulating the winners of the awards, Singh said the Indian steel industry has overcome several challenges in the past few years and the country has gone on to become the second largest producer of steel in the world. Speaking on the growth of the country in coming years, the minister said an ambitious target of 300 million tonne of crude steel capacity by 2030-31, has been set.

OUR CORRESPONDENT