As the common people continue to applaud what prima facie appears to be a staged encounter by the Telangana police, of all the four accused in the diabolic rape and gruesome murder of a woman veterinarian, we as a nation must ponder over this incident with emotional sentience. Remaining adrift from the cacophonous debate and the binaries of right or wrong around what transpired, let’s just analyse and assay if it was really just as per the doctrines of natural justice.

Imagine the harrowing truculence the woman veterinarian was fiendishly put through. Her only dereliction was her being a women in this society and culture, nurtured by vitriolic patriarchy and toxic masculinity. Being a veterinarian by profession, she used to crusade tirelessly for the most voiceless and the most marginalized—the animals—never really wondering that the real beast lurks within the ravenous lust of men. On the fateful night, she was abducted by heinous force after her two-wheeler broke down, and gang raped several times with brutal savagery. The bloodthirsty demons didn’t stop there, and tried to strangulate her multiple times, only to set her ablaze when she was most probably alive. The pictures we saw in the media narrate the chilling tale of this barbaric atrocity. Imagine the pain, trauma and horror she was going through before her tragic end.

Is it even possible to fathom what she must have felt during those abominable moments—the physical and mental trauma she was subjected to, only because she was a women. And then in this light, can we really conclude that what happened was justice? Is a swift death by a bullet really the justice these monsters deserved? This is nothing but an easy getaway for those monsters, and an even easier escape for the Telengana police, who first abjectly failed in providing and ensuring women’s security and then stage a palpably fake encounter, only to ensure a comparatively paltry punishment to the accused. And this would undeniably lead to a sense of dismay and dissatisfaction among the victim’s loved ones.

These men deserve much more than this—something as spine chilling as was inflicted upon their hapless and unsuspecting victim. Their real punishment would have been if an equivalent level of physical and mental duress was extorted upon them over a longer duration, which would have served two extremely potent purposes. Firstly, by subjecting the perpetrators of this nefarious monstrosity, a proportionate level of suffering, would guide their subconscious towards a corrective realisation and maybe some semblance of experiential guilt. And secondly, the harshness of such a sentence would act as a deterrent for such crimes in the future, by sending an apt and pellucid message to sexual predators lurking in the society—that if they ply on this path, their life would be agonizingly excruciating and torturous.

Deana Uppal is an entrepreneur and Miss India UK.