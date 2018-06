A 3-km run from Telangana Bhavan encircling India Gate and back to Telangana Bhavan was organised on Friday as part of Telangana Formation Day celebrations here from 31 May to 3 June. About 200 people, including badminton coach Pullela Gopichand and several dignitaries, participated in the programme. As part of Telangana Formation Day, several programmes are being organised.