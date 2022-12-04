BJP leaders have termed the TRS moves as high-handed.

NEW DELHI: Telangana Rashtra Samiti, led by K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who is also the Chief Minister of Telangana, was accused by the BJP leaders of intentionally stopping the saffron party’s rally in Bhainsa town in Nirmal district. However, the Telangana High Court had allowed Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay Kumar to go ahead with the fifth leg of his yatra. BJP leaders have claimed TRS moves as an attempt to strangulate the democratic values of the constitution and called the TRS’s moves as high-handedness of the government.

After the rally was halted, BJP filed a petition against the police, denying permission for the Praja Sangrama padhyatra to Bandi Sanjay Kumar, a Lok Sabha Member Parliament and the BJP president in the state. Kumar was arrested at Thatipalli in Jagtial district on Sunday evening last week while he was on his way to Nirmal for the launch of the fifth phase of his Sangrama Yatra from Bhainsa. Earlier, he had scheduled his night stay at Nirmal to offer prayers at the Adelli Pochamma temple in the town before proceeding to Bhainsa for his padayatra. A public meeting was to be addressed there by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Thereby, Nirmal police had denied permission to both the yatra and the public meeting as they claimed Bhainsa is a communally-sensitive town.

However, TRS leaders say the yatra was halted for only a day and since then, it has been going without any impediment. The yatra is slated to cover three Lok Sabha and eight Assembly constituencies in five districts, totalling about 220 km over a span of 20 days. It is to end on 17 December.

Moreover, Kumar on Thursday vowed that if they are voted to power in the next Assembly elections, he will expose the family members of Telangana Rashtra Samiti, including K. Chandrashekhar Rao, as to how they have carried on with their alleged illegal investments. Sanjay further alleged that KCR family had invested crores of rupees of ill-gotten money in liquor, drugs and gambling activities while addressing a gathering at Vola village of Nirmal district as part of the fourth day of his Praja Sangrama Yatra/

The BJP state president added, “Not just the Delhi liquor scam, even in Bengaluru drugs case, KCR family had a role. But he managed to get the case closed. We demand that the case be reopened and all the accused and those who are indirectly linked to it be punished.”