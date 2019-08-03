New Delhi: The Department of Telecommunication (DoT) has set the ball rolling for implementation of 5G services by issuing guidelines for the trials across all available spectrum bands.

Radio waves up to 400 MHz are likely to be allocated for the purpose. Apart from telecom operators, those working in research & development (R&D), manufacturing and even academia have been invited to be a part of the trials. A uniform fee of Rs 5,000 has been fixed for the trial licences, whose validity will range between three months and two years, depending on the purpose for which the trial is to be conducted.

The guidelines which were issued recently say that for 5G trials, “quantum of spectrum as may be necessary and/or can be justified to demonstrate the technological capabilities. For example, typical values may be up to 100 MHz in 3.5 (GHz or Giga hertz) band, 400 MHz in 26 GHz band and other potential millimeter bands”.

It is to be noted that the government plans to conduct spectrum auctions for 5G services by the end of this year to enable the rollout of commercial services using the technology in 2020. For this purpose, the Centre has already invited proposals from companies for 5G trials in India. So far, six proposals have been received which include China ZTE and Huawei.

According to an official of TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India), any field trial for 5G will be carried out only through licensed telecom service providers in a restrictive, limited geographical area and for specific use case. Sources said 5G, which is the next generation of cellular communications technology, can have a deep impact on India and its economy and the trial is the beginning. It can help the country to become a $5 trillion economy and at the same time advance the “Digital India” vision. Indian entities involved in R&D manufacturing, telecom operators and academia can get licences for a period of “up to two years, renewable on case to case basis by WPC (wireless planning and coordination), subject to truncation to prevent interference to licensed operations”.

The department has set a deadline for itself to grant permits for the trials between 4 and 8 weeks. After the expiry of the deadline, the applicant will be required to send a notice for trial if the DoT has not given any response. If the applicant does not receive any reply within two weeks after giving an application, it will be deemed approval.

Indian entities can also apply for trial licences for demonstrating the product in the country, according to the guidelines. The guidelines, however, bar companies from offering any commercial service using the trial licence.