NEW DELHI: G20 Chief Coordinator and former Foreign Secretary, Harsh Vardhan Shringla outlined the ten elements/pillars of India-US partnership while delivering his keynote address at a programme organized by the Indo-US Friendship Association (IAFA) in New Delhi on Tuesday. According to him, these ten areas or pillars are: 1. A regular exchange of visits and dialogue extending to issues of regional and global importance. 2. The healthcare sector which shows how deep and intertwined the partnership is. 3. India-US technology cooperation, which has transformative potential. 4. Energy cooperation. 5: Climate change. 6. Economic relationship. He said that in 2021, bilateral trade in goods crossed US$160 billion and the U.S became the largest foreign investor into India. 7. Quad and the US initiated Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, and supply chain resilience. 8. Defence relationship. 9. Education. 10. People-to-people ties.

The topic of the programme was “India, the United States and the G-20 Summit” and was moderated by Ambassador Surendra Kumar, the president of IAFA. The programme was held in conjunction with International House of the University of Chicago, which was represented by its director Dr Denise Jorgens.