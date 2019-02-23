SRINAGAR: Fresh snow avalanche in Bandipora district near Cherwan village resulted in trapping of many villagers and the state disaster team rescued them with difficulty on Saturday. However, three persons, including a minor, were killed in landslides in the Jammu region. Three persons were killed and several others injured in two landslides in Poonch and Reasi districts of Jammu division following heavy rains. Police said that a passenger vehicle came under the debris of landslide in Poonch, killing two of them. In a similar incident at Reasi district of Jammu, a minor came under the impact of landslide and died. Rains have resulted in closure of the Srinagar-Jammu highway again after it was partially restored on Saturday. Officials said fresh landslides in Ramban sector resulted in closure of the highway. Noor-ul-Qamrain