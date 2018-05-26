Sacked head priest A.V. Ramana Deekshitulu had accused the temple authorities of conducting secret excavations inside the temple premises.

The sacking of the head priest of the world’s richest Hindu temple, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam in Tirupati, is snowballing into a major political issue that might impact the electoral prospects of the ruling Telugu Desam Party in Andhra Pradesh.

The continuing row over the disappearance of invaluable jewellery and gold ornaments can mar the image of the TDP government. The Opposition YSR Congress and BJP have cornered the TDP with corruption charges. The sacked head priest, Dr A.V. Ramana Deekshitulu kicked off a storm of sorts by accusing the TTD and the state government of a range of issues—from violations in the conduct of daily rituals at the sanctum sanctorum to the upkeep of the inner precincts of the temple and the disappearance of invaluable gold and jewellery belonging to Lord Balaji. On 15 May, he made three crucial allegations against the temple authorities—that they had resorted to several violations in the “puja” rituals at the temple so as to suit VIP darshans, that they had conducted secret excavations inside the temple premises to find a 16th century treasure, and that they covered up the disappearance of valuable ornaments including an invaluable pink diamond donated to the Lord.

Dr Deekshitulu demanded a CBI probe into the disappearance of the rare 37.3 carat pink diamond from 2001 and its auctioning by Sotheby’s in Geneva in November 2017 for Rs 500 crore. The removed head priest of Balaji temple demanded a through probe into the disappearance of invaluable gold ornaments that were gifted to the temple over the years. The pink diamond was donated to the temple by Maharaja of Mysore in 1945.

A few days before he made these allegations in public, the priest briefed the same to BJP national president Amit Shah, who along with his family visited the temple on 10 May. Deekshitulu is reported to have taken Shah to “Potu” (kitchen area where laddus are prepared for the Lord) to show the marks of the excavations done last December.

According to the sacked priest, some officials of TTD, apparently acting on the orders of the higher ups, had conducted the digging of the Potu area, driven by the belief that there were hidden treasures 300 ft beneath. The excavations were carried out for about 20 days from 6 December 2017. As a result, laddus were prepared from boondi made at an alternative kitchen during the period.

Dr Deekshitulu termed this as a glaring violation of temple rituals as it amounted to “starving the God” for about three weeks. “I had suffered silently this major misdeed of the TTD as it was a gross sacrilege towards the Lord. When I asked TTD executive officer (EO) Anil Kumar Singhal about this, he simply feigned ignorance,” said Deekshitulu.

The TTD trust board, which met on 16 May, decided to sack him, invoking an earlier Government Order No. 611, dated 16 October 2012—according to that order priests who have attained 65 years of age have to retire. The board appointed four head priests replacing Deekshitulu without any notice.

“I am exploring all legal options to challenge my removal which is illegal and arbitrary,” said Dr Deekshitulu, while talking to The Sunday Guardian over phone from Tirupati on Friday. Sources close to him told this newspaper that noted lawyer and BJP MP Subramanian Swamy will file a petition in the Supreme Court in this regard soon.

Swamy, after meeting Deekshitulu in New Delhi earlier this week, had told the media that he would be fighting the case in his individual capacity to ensure justice to the sacked priest. Sources also said that another petition on behalf of the former head priest would be filed before the Supreme Court, seeking a CBI probe into omissions and commissions at the Balaji temple over the years.

The 18-member trust board, appointed on 21 April, has a TDP MP, Rayapati Sambasiva Rao, and four TDP MLAs—Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao, G.S.S. Shivaji and S. Venkata Veeraiah and a former TDP minister E. Peddi Reddy, besides a few persons from the ruling TDP.

The board also has Sudha Murthy, wife of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy; Potluri Ramesh Bau, industrialist and a relative of Supreme Court judge N.V. Ramana; and Swapna Mungantiwar, wife of a Maharashtra BJP minister.

The trust’s decision to force its employees to protest against the removed head priest by wearing black badges on Thursday sparked off another row. When dozens of TTD staff including some priests were seen wearing black ribbons on their shirts, the devotees objected to it and forced them to take off the ribbons.

Two YSR Congress MPs, Vijaya Sai Reddy and Midhun Reddy, demanded a CBI probe.

BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao too objected to the sacking of the head priest without any notice.

The ruling TDP termed the statements of BJP and YSR Congress leaders as part of their pre-planned strategy to take over the Tirumala temple from the purview of the state government.

TDP MLA and TTD trust board member Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao told this newspaper that there were no irregularities or misdeeds on part of the authorities. Rao argued that there was no mention of a pink diamond in the registry of the temple and only a ruby that was decorated on the idols of the Lord was broken in a procession in 2001 after some coins thrown by devotees hit it.

But the controversy is unlikely to die down anytime soon.

The non-disclosure of a report made by Justice M. Jagannatha Rao, who had probed charges of missing gold and jewellery of Tirumala in 2011, and another report of Ramana Kumar, an IPS officer and TTD chief vigilance officer, over some missing diamonds and precious rubies, is going to prolong the controversy. An online petition seeking a probe into the Tirumala temple affairs and reinstatement of the sacked head priest is gaining momentum on social media, with 5,000 peopled having signed it so far.