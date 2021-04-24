The BJP has said that the Covid vaccine will be provided free as soon as the party comes to power in Bengal.

Kolkata: West Bengal Assembly election has so far seen six phases of polling. Now the last two phases are pending. The country is fighting the Covid battle and Bengal has been plagued with the virus. Repeated questions point to election campaigns being one of the contributing factors. Amidst the “carefree attitude”, speculation over the Covid battle turning intense is getting to be real. Now, political parties are betting on the Corona vaccine.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced that from 5 May, the TMC government will provide free corona vaccine to all people above 18 years of age. On the other hand, now the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has said that the Covid vaccine will be provided to all the people here for free as soon as they come to power in Bengal. “So, why was it not thought about earlier,” asks Subrata hailing from Kolkata. He says, “The past 10 years have seen Mamata Banerjee making many promises, but none of the plans have completely hit the ground.” As the last phase of elections approach, politicians should be questioned as to why they never thought of canceling rallies and road shows. Avijit Das says, “BJP is now following the path of TMC. Yes, it can also be said that they are two steps ahead of Mamata Banerjee. Mamata Banerjee was entangled in Chandipath amid the chanting of Jai Shri Ram. Now she is not able to make her identity clear among the people. When Mamata Banerjee promised a free vaccine, questions began to rise. Now the BJP has also made the same promise. With this, Mamata Banerjee is now gripped with tension.”