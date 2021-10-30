Goa Forward Party leader and former Deputy CM Vijay Sardesai meets Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leadership has decided to strengthen the organization not just in Tripura, but also in Goa, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee taking the initiative to strengthen the organization by going to Goa herself.

Meanwhile, the leader of Goa Forward Party and former Deputy Chief Minister of the state Vijay Sardesai met Mamata Banerjee. The Trinamool Congress leader has already called on other regional parties in the country to unite against the BJP. In the meantime, discussion about alliance formation has reportedly been made in Mamata Banerjee’s meeting with this important leader of Goa. However, both Mamata Banerjee and Vijay Sardesai have kept the speculation alive, and not stated anything clearly.

After meeting Mamata Banerjee, Vijay Sardesai said, “Uniting against the BJP was one of their goals.” So he hopes to form an alliance. Vijay also said that a meeting was held with Mamata Banerjee on the issue. However, Mamata Banerjee did not give a clear answer to the question whether there will be an alliance or not. “We want regional parties to form an alliance against the BJP,” she told reporters. However, analysts believe that a new dynamics may begin in Goa’s political arena.

Vijay Sardesai met Mamata Banerjee at 10 am on the same day. Earlier, he tweeted, “I have been waiting for two years to build a strong team in Goa to fight the BJP. Opposition unity is important to end the corrupt BJP government. We have to think seriously about 2022.”

Vijay Sardesai’s meeting with Mamata Banerjee is considered very important politically. If the Goa Forward Party forms an alliance with Mamata Banerjee’s TMC, the TMC will go a long way in domestic politics in Goa. Former tennis player Leander Paes joined the TMC in Goa yesterday. On the same day, actress Nafisa Ali and Goa entrepreneur Mrinalini Deshprabhu raised the flag of Trinamool Congress. Taking Leander Paes aside, Mamata Banerjee said, “We have confidence in people. May this year be the year of the new morning. Goa is now very neglected. We will keep our promise. Delhi’s laddu will not work. Delhi’s grandfathering will not work either. The people of Goa will run Goa. We will make the outline.”