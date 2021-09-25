With TMC’s protests rising, a Congress-led Opposition alliance looking unlikely.

Kolkata: The distance between the Congress and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is widening, with the TMC queering the pitch for the Congress by constantly protesting against the Congress. At this rate a Congress-led Opposition alliance is looking increasingly unlikely.

TMC mouthpiece “Jago Bangla” on Saturday questioned the relevance of the Congress in all-India politics. According to the editorial, the flag of the Congress’ tradition is now in the hands of the TMC. As per the editorial, today it is the TMC in Bengal, and tomorrow, the TMC will take the fight forward all over the country. The editorial has made it clear that the TMC will not leave the political ground to the Congress across the country.

On Friday, TMC leader Mamata Banerjee said, “Why doesn’t the CBI-ED touch those who are the ‘heads’ (main people) of the Congress?” She also raised similar questions about the CPM. She also said that they (the ruling BJP) know that Mamata Banerjee does not bow her head.

The central government has long been sympathetic to allegations of using investigative agencies such as the CBI and ED for “political revenge”. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly attacked the top leaders of the BJP-led government, saying that the agencies are being used against her party to corner the Trinamool Congress. She said: “Their target was to make sure that Mamata Banerjee does not come to power and get defeated by any means.” Banerjee added:

“How many years have the CPM done politics in Bengal? 34 years. Has the CBI and ED filed a case against them? They didn’t say anything. Only Chidambaram (former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram) was touched, but not the head of the Congress.”

Analysts feel that by making such remarks, the Trinamool leader is actually trying to point at Sonia-Rahul Gandhi. In a way, Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee are now regularly targeting the Congress. State Congress president Adhir Chowdhury said, “Is the pisi-vaipo duo constantly protesting against the Congress to take on the BJP? Whenever vaipo has been called and questioned by the ED, he has started slandering the Congress!”

CPM central committee member Sujan Chakraborty said, “Even though the Left Front has been in government for 34 years, no one, even the CBI and ED, has dared to point to any scandal. The names of leaders of their own party are involved in so many scandals, their faces should be covered with black cloth!”

During her recent visit to Delhi, Mamata Banerjee had herself gone to 10 Janpath to meet Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi. Till that point in time, the relationship with the Gandhis seems to have been okay, but gradually that seems to be changing. And with that, questions are being raised about Opposition unity.

The Trinamool Congress is preparing to contest the Goa Assembly polls again after 10 years. Rajya Sabha Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien and Lok Sabha MP Prasoon Banerjee have gone to Goa. There is speculation as to whether the TMC will fight in Punjab. AAP leader Bhagwant Singh is in touch with the TMC. The TMC is also keeping an eye on what Captain Amarinder Singh is doing in Punjab.

In view of these developments, political observers feel that Trinamool Congress is making the prospect of an alliance practically impossible. It is also true that many political observers feel that it is difficult to continue the fight against the BJP at this moment without an alliance. This is where the question arises: Is the TMC trying to pour water on talks of Opposition unity? Is the allergy to Rahul Gandhi increasing the distance with the Congress?