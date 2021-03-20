Kolkata: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed two election meetings in West Bengal on Friday. Chouhan lashed out at the Mamata Banerjee government of TMC in the public meetings held at Moyna and Khejuri Legislative Assembly of East Medinipur district. Holding the Mamata Banerjee government responsible for the current situation of Bengal, he said: “Mamata didi, you have made Bengal a den of corruption. The Central government’s schemes and the assistance sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bengal have also fallen prey to this corruption. Be it the PM Awas Yojana or the funds for treatment of the public, the money sent by the central government to the storm-affected people for purchasing ration, the Mamata government swallowed up all the money. Didi does not allow the general public to avail the benefits of Central government schemes.”

Chouhan said that TMC means “Terror, Murder, Corruption”. The TMC government has ruined West Bengal, and didi has become a dictator, he said.

The Mamata Banerjee government that cheats the public does not have the right to remain in power, he said. CM Shivraj questioned Mamata as to why Saraswati puja is being opposed; “Didi who talks about Maa, Mati, Manush has insulted all three. Mamata Didi your game is about to end. Cut money and tolabaji will not work. BJP government will come to power… there will be development.”

The land of West Bengal is sacred, it is a land of shoorveers, rishis, maharishis, ascetics, but there can be no development or prosperity till TMC and Mamata Banerjee are in power, Chouhan said. Under TMC’s rule, things like cut money, tolabaji dominate; the TMC believes in money transfer and gobbles up all the money that come for the people, he said, adding that didi’s government has turned the holy land of Bengal into a hub of terror, murder and corruption.

He said that if the Bharatiya Janata Party government forms its government in Bengal, khela hobe but the khela (game) will not be of violence, cut money, corruption, it will of Narendra Modi’s vikas (development), the khela will be of the welfare of the people, the khela will be of the money in the farmers’ account, the khela will be of better education, khela of providing employment to people, khela of establishing a fish research center, khela of sending Moyna’s paan to Hindustan. “Mamata Didi your khela is about to end,” he said.

Chouhan said that Mamata Banerjee is trying to garner sympathy of the people as soon as the elections are round the corner, her issue is not development and the public, it is the injury on her leg, which defines “TMC (T-tang(leg), M-mein (in), C-chhot (injury)”. “But Didi, the people of Bengal have understood that this leg injury won’t work; now the development of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Narendra Modi will work.” He said: “Didi, you who spoke about Maa Mati Manush, has humiliated Maa, TMC workers are beating the old Maa here. The soil is full of blood. Manush is being manhandled, beaten up and slashed. Mamata didi has committed the crime of colouring the soil with blood. We had heard that Didi means the idol of motherly feelings, but Mamata didi, you have become ruthless, you have no love for anyone in your heart, you have only ruined and destroyed West Bengal in the last 10 years. Didi is a symbol of love, sacrifice and affection, but Mamata Didi is a symbol of brutality and ruthlessness. “

Defining Didi, Chouhan said that Didi in Bengal has a different meaning. Chouhan said that Didi in Bengal means Dictator, Insensitive, Dread, Incompetent. He said that this Didi is a dictator, Didi is insensitive to the public, has created an atmosphere of fear in Bengal. Didi is unfit for Bengal. This Didi has created chaos in Bengal.

Chouhan said that the Mamta Didi’s government has denied the people of Bengal from the benefit of the schemes being provided by the Central government. While the farmers of the entire country are being provided with the annual financial assistance of Rs 6,000 through the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the Mamata Banerjee government has deprived more than 70 lakh farmers of the state with economic benefits, she did not implement the Ayushman scheme for the health of the poor in the state. Chouhan asked Banerjee if the farmers had got Rs 6,000, how could it have affected Banerjee; if poor people had got free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh through Ayushman Yojana, what would have happened to Banerjee?

Chouhan asked why Banerjee is against the name of Shri Ram. Chouhan said: “Didi opposes Saraswati Puja, opposes Kali Puja, prohibits Chandi and Durga Puja, but why is Tajiya rally allowed?” He said that Ravana did not like to take the name of Jai Shri Ram, “why do you dislike hearing the name of Rama. Didi, Ram is the center of our worship, the centre point of our faith. Why do you love intruders, Didi, and why do you take action against those who say Jai Shri Ram. He said that once the British had divided, now the Mamata government is trying to divide people, but the public will not let you succeed, change will take place in Bengal.”