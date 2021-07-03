In the last few days, the TMC has brought multiple allegations against the Governor.

Kolkata: The tussle between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is on the rise. Dhankhar has continued to target the state government over the alleged post-poll violence. On the other hand, the TMC has attacked Governor Dhankhar with allegations of corruption. Meanwhile, the TMC leadership is going to meet President Ramnath Kovind to seek Governor Dhankhar’s removal. The TMC parliamentary party will probably go to Raisina Hills next week. They will demand the immediate removal of Governor Dhankhar.

In the last few days, the TMC has brought multiple allegations against the Governor. The TMC has attacked Dhankhar for being an accused in the Jain-Hawala case. TMC MP Sukhendu Shekhar Roy and state minister Bratya Basu recently told a press conference, “We can see that Dhankhar is on the list of the accused. This list has also been submitted to the court. This time, it is not possible for me to say whether the accused treasurer is the current governor of the state or not.”

Not only that, the TMC has also accused the Governor of being involved in the Debanjan Deb scandal. The slugfest over political affiliation of the fake-vaccine accused reached a new high after Trinamool Congress released a photograph of accused Deb standing with Dhankhar in the face of BJP’s claim that Deb was convenor of Trinamool’s South Kolkata IT cell.

Trinamool leaders also showcased a photograph showing Deb’s security guard Aurobinda Baidya posing with the Governor. Baidya was arrested by Kolkata Police on Thursday night. An unprecedented incident took place in the Assembly on Friday around the Governor’s speech. Following tradition, Governor Dhankhar went to address the beginning of the Assembly session. But the Governor did not read the speech in the face of protests. He stopped his speech at the beginning due to the BJP’s violent protests. He left the Assembly after reading only one line of speech.