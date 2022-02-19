Kolkata: Amid concerns about the activities of the Popular Front of India or PFI, a radical Islamist outfit, across the country, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Monirul Islam was spotted on the PFI dais at a rally organised by the radical outfit on the hijab row, in Murshidabad in West Bengal on Thursday. Hate speech was reportedly delivered at the rally. Questions are being raised on how this meeting was even allowed to take place by the police.

According to intelligence sources, the PFI is preparing to continue its activities by forming welfare societies in different states as the organisation has been banned. Therefore, the Centre has sent a warning to all the states that if any application for the formation of a new society is submitted, it should be scrutinised.

However, this isn’t the first time that a TMC leader has been seen expressing support for the hard-line group. TMC MP Abu Taher Khan sparked outrage in 2020 when PFI posters bearing his name were distributed in Murshidabad in support of the anti-CAA-NRC protests. The activities of the PFI have been under the scrutiny of various Central investigating agencies for a long time. In particular, the Central agencies are keeping a close eye on where funds for the group’s activities come from. The source such funds is shrouded in mystery. The NIA suspects that money is being sent from the Middle East. The Jharkhand government banned the group three years ago. The Uttar Pradesh government has also sent a letter to the Home Ministry seeking a ban on them. This organisation had the support of the anti-CAA movement. The organisation even had a hand in the way violence spread across Bengal over the Hathras incident in UP.

The Home Ministry has asked the NIA to “investigate” the organization. According to NIA sources, they submitted a detailed report on the organization to the Home Ministry. Apart from Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the PFI is spread across 23 states, including Assam, West Bengal, Manipur, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan. Sources in NIA allege that the PFI has been involved in a number of incidents, including the Rudresh murder case, the Bangalore blast and the Kerala professor murder.

While questions are being raised on how the PFI’s activities are being allowed in West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress does not see any problem with it. It may be recalled that recently, the Ashok-Gehlot government in Rajasthan had also permitted the PFI to hold a protest rally in the state. On Thursday, the PFI had organised a “unity march” in Rajasthan’s Kota on the occasion of its annual “PFI Day”.