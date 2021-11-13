The TMC wants to strengthen the organization in Goa through Luizinho Faleiro.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday nominated former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro to the Rajya Sabha. Faleiro, who has just joined the TMC, will be filling the vacancy created by the resignation of Arpita Ghosh from the Rajya Sabha. Luisinho Faleiro joined the TMC on 29 September. Within a few days of his joining, he was given an important post in the Trinamool Congress. This time, Faleiro is also getting a place in Rajya Sabha on a TMC ticket.

On 15 September, Arpita Ghosh abruptly resigned from the Rajya Sabha. According to sources, Ghosh resigned on the instructions of the party. After the sudden resignation, there were rumours in political circles about Ghosh leaving the party. However, Arpita Ghosh herself said that she wanted to leave the post of MP and do organizational work. However, Arpita Ghosh was given the post of Trinamool State General Secretary in return for resigning as an MP.

Faleiro, meanwhile, was told shortly after joining the TMC that he could be given important posts. In addition to the Trinamool All India co-President, Faleiro has now been nominated to the Rajya Sabha. He can submit nomination papers in the next two-three days. Meanwhile, the TMC has also started preparations for Goa. TMC has set foot in Goa after Tripura to fulfill the dream of Abhishek Bandyopadhyay of going beyond the boundaries of West Bengal and enter national politics after a landslide victory in the Assembly elections. The TMC wants to strengthen the organization in Goa through Luizinho Faleiro. Goa has Assembly elections next year, before which the former Goa chief minister has arrived in Kolkata to hold meetings on a number of important issues, including organization and publicity in the state and election campaign. He is scheduled to visit Goa again on 26 November. Earlier, Luizinho Faleiro came to Kolkata to attend a special meeting.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh scoffed at Luizinho Faleiro’s visit to Kolkata. He said, “What will happen when you come here? How many leaders came even before the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections? They drank tea, took selfies and left. Look at Goa, there is no one to open a party office there.”