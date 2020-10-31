Chennai: A week ahead of the Tamil Nadu BJP unit’s ‘Vetrivel Yatra’, which assumes significance in view of 2021 assembly polls in the state, opposition parties including the VCK and the CPM, have urged the state government and the police DGP JK Tripathy to deny the permission to this exercise, citing law and order issue.

The BJP has called for “Vetrivel Yatra” which will travel across the state connecting important 6 Lord Murugan temples.

The ‘’vel’’ (spear like weapon of Lord Muruga) yatra follows the recent Karuppar Kootam controversy in which the “Kanda Sashti Kavacham” hymn held sacred by devotees and in praise of Lord Kartikeya was denigrated. The BJP accused the DMK of being responsible for the derogatory video put out by the YouTube channel.

Opposition parties allege that the BJP is now trying to capitalize on this issue by planning a month long ‘Vel Yatra’ which will run from 6 November to 6 December.

Raising objection over this initiative of the BJP, several political parties have accused the BJP of trying to incite communal problems ahead of assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

CPI-(M) State Secretary K. Balakrishnan demanded a ban on the Vel Yatra.