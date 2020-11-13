CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has constituted an inquiry committee under retired justice P. Kalaiyarasan to probe into complaints of misuse of power and financial irregularities against Anna University Vice Chancellor Dr Surappa. The order issued by the Tamil Nadu government has listed six complaints that were filed against the Anna University Vice Chancellor. A complaint filed with the Chief Minister’s special Cell stated that the V-C and deputy director Sakthinath indulged in misappropriation of government funds to the tune of Rs 200 crore and both have taken close to Rs 80 crore as bribe for appointment of temporary staff at the university. Another complainant petition filed against the V-C and listed by the government in its order has stated that Dr Surappa misused his position and appointed his daughter in the university and indulged in a scam in purchase of machinery for the university. Reacting to the government’s decision, Dr Surappa said: “I’m clean and I’m surprised at the government’s decision. I’m open to any inquiry and any bills related at my office can be scrutinised.” Commenting on the complaint about the appointment of his daughter in Anna University, Dr Surappa said that the government should have verified the complaint before ordering an inquiry committee as his daughter is not working in Anna University, but she only served the university in an honorary capacity for six months. The Tamil Nadu government and Dr Surappa are not on good terms on several issues. Experts said that is the first time that the Tamil Nadu government has set up an inquiry committee to probe a Vice Chancellor of a university.