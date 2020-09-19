New Delhi/Mumbai: A Mumbai court has ordered a full-fledged inquiry into a massive fraud running into Rs 20,000 crore allegedly involving top executives of tours and travels company Cox & Kings Ltd and several banks. The alleged fraud was carried out for over a period of five years.

It is alleged that certain top company officials with Cox & Kings, allegedly with the intention of siphoning off funds, authorised the company’s money transactions for diversion of funds into their personal companies.

Acting on a complaint by Ajay Ajit Peter Kerkar, the promoter of Cox & Kings Ltd, a Mumbai MM court recently passed the order directing a thorough probe. The court has instructed officers of Nagpada police station to carry out a detailed investigation into the matter. Sources said that on the direction of the court, police have now initiated the investigation and is likely to register an FIR in this case soon.

The complaint was filed in the court alleging cheating and money laundering to the tune of more than Rs 20,000 crore. Kerkar, in his complaint alleged that top management officials of Cox & Kings along with its internal auditor, in connivance with certain officials of IndusInd Bank, SBI Cards, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank and RBL Bank were involved in the fraud between 2015 and 2019.

Top officials were allegedly involved in unauthorised money transactions from the company’s account to its associate company Ezeego One Tours & Travels Ltd. Furthermore, the mala fide transactions were made from both the companies to various banks allegedly on the direction of the company’s CFO, Anil Khandelwal, its CS, Rashmi Jain and internal auditor Naresh Jain.

It is also alleged that Shyam Maheshwari, who controls SSG Capital, with the help of a top bank official hatched a conspiracy with the aid and abetment of Anil Khandelwal, Sagar Deshpande, Naresh Jain and Rashmi Jain. Shyam Maheshwari is alleged to be the mastermind of the entire financial transaction and fraud played upon Ezeego through his company SSG Capital.

They allegedly camouflaged and routed all unlawful financial transactions through several corporate entities, namely, Redkite, Larissa Financial Advisory Services Pvt Ltd, Epitome Multitrade Pvt Ltd, Aparajita Merchentile Pvt Ltd and Monisha Financial Services Pvt. Ltd.

The complaint refers to an internal forensic audit carried out by PWC, which examined allegations relating to falsifying records, siphoning off of funds, bogus sale and debt default. Certain aspects of forgery, conflict of interest and criminal conspiracy were also investigated in the internal probe. The PWC report had uncovered a diversion of a total of Rs 1,114 crore allegedly to Alok Industries with the alleged connivance of Axis Bank and Anirban Chakraborty, ex joint MD of Axis Capital.

A further investigation of bank accounts allegedly revealed Rs 1,600 crore were diverted to India Bulls and Rs 480 crore to DHFL without the approval of the Board of Directors of Cox and Kings. The complaint has alleged that Anil Khandelwal, who enjoyed a good reputation and trust of the company promoters and the stakeholders was instrumental in making the transactions. Allegedly, under the directions of Khandelwal, Rashmi Jain CS, and the internal auditor Naresh Jain, both the related companies’ officials carried out the transactions. They allegedly authorised payments running into thousands of crores through credit cards after creating fake bills to various banks.

The complaint further alleges that part of the loan given by Yes Bank to Cox and Kings was diverted to a company called Redkite, owned by Khandelwal, Naresh Jain and Shyam Maheshwari, the principal shareholder of SSG Capital, a large distress asset fund. This money was allegedly used by the firm to buy a controlling stake in a government-promoted financial institution, Tourism Finance Corporation of India.

The company officials allegedly siphoned off from Ezeego One Travel and Tours Ltd’s Rs 150 crore acquired from Yes Bank and invested it in Red Kite Capital, which is reportedly owned by four firms and controlled by Anil Khandelwal, the Chief Financial Officer of Cox and Kings; his father, Om Prakash Khandelwal; Naresh Jain, the internal auditor of Cox and Kings; other members of the Jain and Khandelwal family and Shyam Maheshwari of SSG Capital and his wife Sulata Maheshwari.

The complainant also alleges that Red Kite records show that Rs 150 crore was raised by it from Ezeego to acquire a controlling stake of 32.81% in Tourism Finance Corporation of India (TFCI)—the entity managed by Anirban Chakraborty, the MD and CEO in 2019 after the approval from the Reserve Bank of India.

Further it is alleged that Ezeego in its audit balance sheets of FY2018, did not disclose its first investment of Rs 80 crore in Redkite Capital, while the second investment of Rs 70 crore was done on 30 March 2019, even after it had defaulted on its loan payment obligation to Yes Bank and was never declared to the Board of Directors of Ezeego.

According to data obtained from the Registrar of Companies (RoC), TFCI, whose other shareholders are IFCI (0.67%), LIC (3.73%), Oriental Insurance Co Ltd (1.07%), Tamaka Capital (Mauritius) Ltd (3%), Koppara Sajeeve Thomas (5%) and general public (30.74%), is also one of the lenders of Cox and Kings, which owes about Rs 100 crore to the institution.

Detailed emails were sent to Anil Khandelwal, but did not elicit any response. The correspondents also visited Anil Khandelwal’s Mumbai office but nobody was available for comment as the office was locked. Queries were also sent to both Cox & Kings and Ezeego (company IDs) for their version on the allegations on the company officials but there was no reply.

The Sunday Guardian contacted Shyam Maheshwari, Partner at SSG Capital Management PTE Limited for his reaction. He did not respond, however the spokesperson for SSG in a written reply said: “These allegations are simply an attempt to deflect blame and are completely false and without merit. There has been no wrongdoing whatsoever on the part of SSG or its employees.”

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police remained tight-lipped. The Sunday Guardian spoke to senior police officers but they refused to comment at this stage of the investigation.