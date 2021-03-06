The Editor of The Sunday Guardian, Joyeeta Basu, was presented with the ICUNR International Women’s Day Awards 2019-20 “for excellence in the field of journalism”. The award was given by Indian Council for UN Relations, a civil society initiative mandated to promote the ideals of the UN. In her speech at the awards function, Joyeeta Basu said, “I do not like the term victim. I would rather see a woman’s journey as a fight. Women are survivors. More importantly, women are fighters…To me feminism is about establishing a woman’s identity, about realising her potential in spite of the system. In spite of the patriarchy. Taking it on and winning. It is not about blaming the system. It is also not exclusionary and it’s not about a battle of the sexes.” The ICUNR awarded women achievers from different walks of life.