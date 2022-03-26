Srinagar: Spring splendour is a real treat for tourists who are coming in large numbers both by road and by air, and the stakeholders are visibly happy with the start of the season. Already in the winter season, the government has said that Kashmir valley witnessed the highest-ever tourist footfall. The Tourism department in its official figures has said that from November 2021 to February end 2022, 4,47,096 tourists arrived in Kashmir, compared to 2,12,809 in the previous year during the same period.

A senior tourism official told this reporter that they are expecting in the coming months record breaking arrival of tourists to Kashmir valley. He said that so far 1.10 lalk tourists have arrived in Kashmir valley and the main attraction has been the opening of the Tulip Garden on the banks of the Dal Lake.

Recently, Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir officially opened for the public and tourists the largest Tulip Garden of Asia and huge rush is being witnessed with traffic jams on Boulevard Road of Srinagar. He told the media at the function of Tulip Garden that they are expecting a huge footfall of tourists as there is improved road and air connectivity available to visit Kashmir.

The government of Jammu and Kashmir has already added 75 new adventure treks, 75 heritage sites, and 75 religious sites for the visit of tourists as there are a lot of queries being received by the travel agents from interested travelers to visit these new spots. In order to curtail the rush for the tickets to visit the Tulip Garden, the government has recently introduced e-booking for the interested people to visit the garden and have hassle free visit. The Tulip Garden along with Baghi Waris Khan, which is known as Badamveir or Almond Garden at the foothills of Hari Parbat in Srinagar, is the main attraction for tourists to visit Kashmir in the spring season.

As many as 1.5 million tulips in 60 varieties and colours will bloom in this spring season and it will be a real thrill for the tourists to watch such a splendour in this spring season. The authorities have also planted other varieties of flowers and trees like daffodils, hyacinths, narcissus and other ornamental plants, in order to add to the attractions for the tourists to visit this garden.