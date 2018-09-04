Honolulu: Hawai`i Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (HI-02) has clarified in a press release that she is not the Chairperson of the World Hindu Congress (WHC) 2018 and that she had already withdrawn from her participation in that event through a letter to the WHC.

A press release dated 3 September has clarified the following: “Some media outlets have erroneously been reporting that Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (HI-02) is Chairperson of the World Hindu Congress 2018, or that she is in some way associated with that event. Others are spreading baseless rumours as to why the Congresswoman is not attending the conference. In fact, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard withdrew from her participation in that event over four months ago on 26 April 2018 when it became apparent that the event was going to be a partisan political event. Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard’s reasons for withdrawing her participation in the event were made very clear in her letter to the event organizers dated 26 April 2018.”