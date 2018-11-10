AP Legislative Council chairman M.N.D. Farook and Kidari Sravan Kumar will be inducted into the council of ministers.

Two more ministers will join the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP government in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. AP Legislative Council chairman M.N.D. Farook and Kidari Sravan Kumar will be inducted into the council of ministers at an oath-taking ceremony to be held near the Secretariat in Amaravati in Andhra Pradesh. Governor Narasimhan will administer the oath.

Sravan Kumar, who is not a member of either House of the Legislature, is a son of Araku (ST) MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao who was killed by the Maoists two months ago. He will be fielded from the seat vacated by his late father in the next elections, which will be held less than six months from now.

The son of former MLA Somu who was also killed by the Maoists, will be made Tribal Development Corporation chairman.

These two slots were vacated by the resignation of two BJP ministers—Kamineni Srinivas and P. Manikyala Rao—in May this year, after the TDP’s exit from the NDA at the Centre. This mini-reshuffle will be the third since the Naidu government.

Sources in the CMO of Andhra Pradesh said that there will be minor changes in the portfolios of other ministers too.