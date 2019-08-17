New Delhi: To ease accommodation problems faced by students of the Northeast region, the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) had proposed two new hostels—one in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and another in Rohini for Delhi University students. However, this move has brought mixed reactions from the students.

Recently, at North East Youth and Students Peace Assembly, Jitendra Singh, DoNER minister, said that the ministry has undertaken various initiatives for the security of Northeast students who are studying in Delhi and other parts of the country. The minister also said that the work for building hostel for Northeast students in JNU has already started.

Though the proposed hostel for Delhi University students at Rohini has been welcomed by Northeast students, questions have been raised on its location. An Assamese student of Ramjas College said: “Though it is appreciable that the Central government is thinking about the problems of Northeast students, I am not sure whether I will shift to the new accommodation in Rohini as it is too far. The hostel has just been proposed. Let’s see when it gets completed.”

As per media reports, the process of land acquisition for the hostel in Rohini has started and the Delhi Development Authority has released Rs 2.5 crore for the land. The hostel will be built on an area of about 5 acres.

Speaking to The Sunday Guardian, Kritinganba Leishangthem, general secretary of North East Students’ Society Delhi University, said that it is a matter of 50-50 commitment and the government has done its part by giving opportunity and support. “We come to Delhi for studies and most of Northeast students in DU are not from well-off families. Hence, choosing places to stay is difficult for us as the rent of places near colleges is very high. So, if the government provides hostel for us, it will be very convenient for Northeast students though we might have to travel a bit more if required.”

Even Mau Students’ Union president Pfokrehrii Matekho Pekosii said: “It was a long-standing demand of Northeast students. This will help the students escape the increasing rent in Delhi.”

However, the Northeast students in JNU have varying opinion on the proposed hostel. In JNU, the hostel is being built at a cost of Rs 11 crore and will have 224 rooms with capacity to accommodate 424 students. Some students alleged that two years have passed since the laying of foundation stone by the DoNER minister but till date no work has been done. Some students also said that separate hostel for them will lead to more segregation of northeastern students.

Speaking to The Sunday Guardian, Nayani Sarma, coordinator of Assam Study Circle JNU, said that the foundation stone was laid in an abrupt manner. “They didn’t take into consideration the opinion of Northeast students. Our view is that the proposed hostel should not be restricted only to Northeast students. It will eventually ghettoise the community. Rather, it should be open for all like other hostels in JNU, which were built under SC/ST funds,” she said.