This is a big issue having polarization potential for the BJP.

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot may have taken swift action to control the situation to a large extent after the killing of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, but the incident has led to a situation where a big political problem is in store for the Chief Minister.

In what will set the polarization overtones, the BJP has already started accusing Gehlot of indulging in “appeasement” politics. The incident of beheading in Udaipur may be linked to some terror organisations, but the Rajasthan police’s working has come under question. This has given the opposition—BJP—enough ground to target the Gehlot government. The gruesome murder of Kanhaiya Lal has shaken entire nation. Amid all the political slugfest, the Congress tried to back Gehlot, but it could not defend him properly due only to its obsession with minority votes. But the BJP was quick to sharpen its attack on Gehlot, underlining the “communal angle” to the incident.

Political observers are of the view that the Congress needs to change its policy of targeting only PM Modi all the time. Why has Congress been unable to prepare a counter to BJP’s “Hindutva agenda”? Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condemned the Udaipur incident and sought harsh action against the perpetrators. But later Congress spokespersons started targeting the Modi government over what they called the worsening communal situation. This gave BJP a solid basis to counter-attack the Congress. Despite Gehlot’s appeal not to do politics over the Udaipur incident, there was a political slugfest between both the sides. The BJP has got a big issue against Gehlot. The BJP has become so aggressive against Gehlot for the first time during the last three-and-half-years of his government. There is no anti-incumbency against Gehlot as yet.

But the Udaipur incident will overshadow Gehlot’s pro-people decisions in Rajasthan. In fact, the Congress is weak in terms of marketing. The party which is facing internal fighting rarely highlights the government’s achievements. The BJP, on the other side, has several frontal organisations which are already active with their agenda on social media, blaming CM Gehlot for the Udaipur incident.

Several videos are there containing the visuals of women and children raising slogans against Gehlot. All BJP big leaders, including Vasundhara Raje, are slamming CM Gehlot. State BJP president Satish Poonia, Union minister Bhupender Yadav, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Om Mathur and several other leaders are targeting Gehlot over this incident.

The Congress does not seem to be in a position to defend its CM, with Gehlot handling the situation on his own. He has given compensation to the family of the victim, and job to a member of his family, apart from taking action against responsible police officers. But the communal overtones that the incident has taken are worrisome for Congress. The dilemma of the Congress is that it cannot also harp on “communalism vs secularism”.

Undoubtedly, people are angry because police did not take action after complaint by Kanhaiya Lal when he got threats from some Muslim community members. He was not provided security as well. Secondly, promotion to police personnel has also added fuel to the fire. What has also upset the public all the more is why the criminals were caught alive.

However, Gehlot’s attention is on the speedy probe by the central agency NIA so that the culprits can be punished. He will meet with Union Home Minister Amit Shah for this. The initial facts suggest that the investigation will not complete anytime soon. This is something that also adds to Congress’ problems, because BJP will use the incident as a big issue in Rajasthan and other states during polls, targeting Congress over its “politics of appeasement”.