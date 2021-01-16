Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched the state-wise vaccination drive at Bandra Kurla Complex. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed that 400 health workers will be administering the jab in the city on a daily basis.

The vaccination drive began from 11 am on Saturday, and nine centres—KEM, Sion, Nair, RN Cooper, BKC jumbo facility, Rajawadi, Babasaheb Ambedkar Kandivali Shatabdi, VN Desai and Bandra Bhabha—with 40 booths in total will kick-start the drive.

Mumbai has chosen 50 vaccination centres at dispensaries, maternity homes and hospitals.

The BMC aims to vaccinate at least 10,000 people on a daily basis, aiming to cover a total of 130,000 medical workers within two weeks.

Madhura Patil got the first jab at BKC Covid centre in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The dean of JJ Hospital inMumbai, doctors, and former Maharashtra health minister Deepak Sawant were among the first beneficiaries to receive Covid-19 vaccine on the first day of the inoculation drive.